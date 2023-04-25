Job summary

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as Hydrogen and CCUS. This particular role will initially focus on integrated hydrogen mega-projects that aim to develop concepts which generate, convert and transport hydrogen from renewable energy sources at new greenfield hub sites.

Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Facilities Engineer will initially provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; site selection, development of reviewable energy options; development of hydrogen generation, conversion and transportation options; hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors. The intent is for this role to continue on with projects into FEL 3 and through project completion.

This role offers an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to P&O Projects, Engineering Appraisal leadership team as well as interaction with the Projects, Engineering and Quality leadership team.

Key Accountabilities:

Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project and Concept Development phases of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Leading and supporting technical integration on the project between the various engineering disciplines.

Providing engineering support on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Support integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Supporting the implementation of the HSE&C requirements for the projects.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Requirements:

Extensive experience in delivery of major engineering projects.

Experience leading engineering contractors in a project role.

Thorough knowledge of Projects common process, P&O Projects Engineering Guide, and internal bp engineering criteria, standards and technical practices

Deep field expertise with recent track record of multi discipline integration across projects personnel, Production personnel, I&E (incl. S&ORA) and P&O external stakeholders

Breadth of knowledge and experience across engineering disciplines, project stages, and bp businesses

Experience in construction, commissioning and operations in legacy upstream and/or downstream

Degree in an Engineering field

PE/Chartered Engineer status preferred

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



