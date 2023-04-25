Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as Hydrogen and CCUS. This particular role will initially focus on integrated hydrogen mega-projects that aim to develop concepts which generate, convert and transport hydrogen from renewable energy sources at new greenfield hub sites.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Facilities Engineer will initially provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; site selection, development of reviewable energy options; development of hydrogen generation, conversion and transportation options; hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors. The intent is for this role to continue on with projects into FEL 3 and through project completion.
This role offers an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to P&O Projects, Engineering Appraisal leadership team as well as interaction with the Projects, Engineering and Quality leadership team.
