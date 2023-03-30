Facilities Engineer

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting engineer with a growth mind set and track record of exceptional delivery in a dynamic work environment. Responsible for providing Facilities expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection, and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations and create immediate and impactful value.



Key accountabilities:

Field based direct engineering support to operations.

Perform quality engineering work across the Haynesville-Texas organization

Ensure PSM compliance by actively supporting operations with MOC, design reviews, and procedure development

Utilize engineering best practices to develop and implement optimal designs.

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety.

Lead and participate in risk assessments associated with design changes

Responsible for project management process, tracking, and assurance.

Provide technical expertise and recommend surveillance and repair work as appropriate.

Lead and review risk rankings, participate in PHAs and Hazops.

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, work pack development, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals.

Essential Education and skills:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

5 years experience in facilities engineering

Knowledgeable in ASME, NACE, and API standards.

Experience with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, integrity management, operational troubleshooting, and best practices.

Experience with data analytics.

Regular travel to field locations across the Haynesville-Texas area

Provides Facilities engineering expertise within defined area of responsibility, which may include performing multi-discipline engineering activities to support an asset or multiple assets, such as application of technical practices or engineering judgement across multiple engineering types in the design and execution of small projects, maintenance or operator support

Assists with tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Identifies and delivers recommendations for process improvements and optimization and assists in coordinating Management of Change (MoC) processes.

Carries out tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Develops and maintains current knowledge of own technical specialty including understanding Maintenance engineering technical practices and regularly interacting with relevant operations and maintenance personnel in the field to support the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the quality/health/safety/environmental/commercial outcomes of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Acts as coordinator or reviewer for Facilities engineering related Management of Change (MoC), managing action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Essential Responsibilities:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $138,000-$198,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.