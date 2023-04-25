Facilities Engineer

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual who enjoys a dynamic work environment. This role is responsible for contributing to the facilities engineering team in the bpx Eagle Ford Basin to deliver strategic initiatives on process safety, production & reliability optimization, and sustainable emissions reductions. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on facility reliability, defect elimination, risk management, operating efficiency, and emissions improvement.

Key Accountabilities Work in a field operations environment and apply rapid response engineering support to improve facility reliability and well uptime.

Onsite facility operation troubleshooting, defect elimination, process safety assessment and design feedback to engineering team.

Work closely with maintenance, operations and engineering teams in performing RCFA and defect elimination to continuously improve facility reliability and risk management.

Drive production efficiency and process safety improvement by actively supporting operations with Management of Change, HAZOP / LOPA, and procedure development, with direct support of Pre-Startup Safety Reviews (PSSR) prior to facility startup post modification.

Facilities and operations documentation reviews and updates to facilitate process safety assessment, project execution, and operational process improvements.

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through effective root cause analysis. Champion digital surface failure tracking tools.

Lead and cultivate the relationship between engineering and field operations to identify systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures.

Participate in risk assessments inclusive of HAZOP / LOPA to eliminate personal and process safety risks through effective implementation of the hierarchy of controls.

Embrace a positive culture of collaboration by sharing lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Assist office-based engineers in design and execution of small projects, maintenance, or operations support.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Education: Bachelor’s Degree in petroleum, chemical, or mechanical engineering

Essential Experience:

5-7 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Ability to work in a field-based position with the team focused on safety leadership and operational excellence.

Desirable criteria In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate: Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change to drive upstream innovation

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Additional Information Travel to Denver expected to enable full engineering team collaboration, strategy development, and long term planning.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-150,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.