Facilities Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. The role reports to the Permian Facilities Engineering Team Lead for Operations and is accountable for delivering well executed facilities projects and providing senior level facilities engineering technical support for the Permian Operations Facilities Engineering Team. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering and project management judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, emissions improvement, and defect elimination.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Perform brownfield engineering and project management across the Upstream Permian Operations Organization.

Deliver well executed projects on schedule, inside of the determined cost framework, without sacrificing operability or process safety.

Integration across all disciplines required to complete facilities project scopes including mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, controls, automation, and civil.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player, and share lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Provide facilities engineering expertise and mentorship, by performing engineering activities across multiple disciplines in the design and execution of operations projects, or operations support.

Drive production efficiency and process safety improvement by actively supporting operations with Management of Change, HAZOP / LOPA, design reviews, and procedure development.

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through effective root cause analysis.

Lead and cultivate the relationship between engineering and field operations to identify systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures.

Participate in risk assessments inclusive of HAZOP / LOPA to eliminate personal and process safety risks through effective implementation of the hierarchy of controls.

Work closely with maintenance and operations teams in performing RCFA and defect elimination to continuously improve facility reliability and integrity management.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Bachelor’s Degree in petroleum, chemical, or mechanical engineering

12 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Demonstrated project execution expertise from concept through commissioning

Bachelor of science degree in a mechanical or chemical engineering

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

Ability to spend 25% time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $173,000-$248,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



