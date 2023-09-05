Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting engineer with a growth mindset and desire to learn and grow a skillset as a facilities engineer. Responsible for providing Facilities support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations and create immediate and impactful value.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Field based direct engineering support to operations

Perform quality engineering work across the Haynesville-Louisiana organization

Actively support operations with MOC, design reviews, and procedure development

Utilize engineering best practices to develop and implement optimal designs

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety

Lead and participate in risk assessments associated with design changes

Responsible for project management process, tracking, and assurance

Review risk rankings, participate in PHAs and HAZOPs

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, work pack development, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in chemical, mechanical, or petroleum engineering (other engineering disciplines considered)

Preferred Experience/Skills:

0-3 years’ experience in facilities or related engineering

Awareness of ASME, NACE, and API standards.

Experience with data analytics.

Proactive, fast learner with excellent communication skills

Ideally a few years’ experience with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, integrity management, operational troubleshooting, and best practices.

Role Expectations:

Regular travel to field locations across the Haynesville-Louisiana area.

Follows BP's Engineering Principles, complies with BP's Code of Conduct, and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Provides Facilities engineering support within defined area of responsibility, which may include performing multi-discipline engineering activities to support an asset or multiple assets, such as application of technical practices or engineering judgement across multiple engineering types in the design and execution of small projects, maintenance or operator support

Assists with tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Identifies and delivers recommendations for process improvements and optimization and assists in coordinating Management of Change (MoC) processes.

Carries out tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Develops and maintains current knowledge of own technical specialty including understanding Maintenance engineering technical practices and regularly interacting with relevant operations and maintenance personnel in the field to support the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the quality/health/safety/environmental/commercial outcomes of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Acts as coordinator or reviewer for Facilities engineering related Management of Change (MoC), managing action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

