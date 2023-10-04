Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050.To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects is delivered from the middle of Optimize (FEL2) by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.The H2 portfolio includes the Hygreen Green Hydrogen project to be developed and executed at Teesside, in the UK. Reporting to the Central Discipline Lead – Facilities – Hydrogen, the Facilities Engineer will be deployed to support the Hygreen Hydrogen project, working day to day with the project Engineering Manager and contractor (Brentford based)/ site based Engineering teams, providing support through deployment of facilities engineering skills.Within facilities engineering activities include interface management, central and standardisation activities, handling multi-discipline scope within projects and supporting verification processes and plans.



Key Accountabilities

• Day to day multi-discipline engineering activities supporting the Engineering Manager (EM) and Engineering Team Leader (ETL) on the project.

• Support the EM with central coordination activities and plans.

• Provide a point of integration for Inside Battery Limits (ISBL) and Outside Battery Limits (OSBL) scope and engineering data / information

• Own scopes of work requiring multidiscipline co-ordination, pulling together small agile teams/squads to deliver targeted scope.

• Own and deliver study scopes (bp & contractors)

• Support engineering project processes and interface management helping drive consistency and efficiency on processes and terminology and performance management reporting.

• Opportunities to delegate for ETLs where appropriate.

• Support the technical verification processes.



Essential Education

• Engineering degree or similar.

• Chartered Professional Engineer.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

• Experience in projects and awareness of major project delivery process.

• Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery.

• Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and projects leadership

• Management of standalone scopes of work



Desirable Criteria

• Experience of interface management and engineering processes

• Brownfield project knowledge would be advantageous.

• Experience working in contractors offices.

• Technology planning experience



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!





