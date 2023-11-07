Entity:Production & Operations
At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050.
To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects is delivered from the middle of Optimize (FEL2) by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.
The H2 portfolio includes the Lingen Green Hydrogen project to be developed and executed at the Lingen Refinery, in Germany. Reporting to the Central Discipline Lead – Facilities – Hydrogen, the Facilities Engineer will be deployed to support the Lingen Green Hydrogen project, working day to day with the project Engineering Manager and contractor/ site based Engineering teams, providing support through deployment of facilities engineering skills.
Within facilities engineering activities include interface management, central and standardisation activities, handling multi-discipline scope within projects and supporting verification processes and plans.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Desirable Criteria
About BP
GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY
At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.
Together, we will achieve this by:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.