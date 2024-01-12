Facilities Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for providing Facilities engineering expertise to projects and providing daily operation support to the midstream field operations group. The successful candidate will help manage EPC contractors to deliver projects and provide leadership and direction to both the BPX and Contractor teams and be responsible for ensuring handover of compliant and reliable midstream equipment systems. This position will support a growing midstream organization that includes oil and gas processing, salt water disposals, and pipeline operation.
Job Duties
Perform quality engineering work across the Permian midstream organization
Facilitate a safe and efficient operating environment through rigorous engineering, thorough risk assessment, document control, and management.
Ensure PSM compliance by actively supporting operations with MOC, design reviews, and procedure development
Provide daily support to the operations field team. It is expected that the successful candidate will spend approximately 25% of their time in the field supporting operations.
Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent safety culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure analysis
Lead Root Cause Failure Analysis to identify failures and drive systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures
Lead and participate in risk assessments associated with design changes
Responsible for project management process, tracking, and assurance.
Provide positive leadership while being a team player
Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives
7+ years experience in oil and gas or related industry, with experience in large gas/oil processing, salt water disposal, pipelines, chemical, or refining facilities.
Bachelor of Science degree in engineering (Mechanical or Chemical engineering degree preferred)
Rotating Equipment (Compressors, pumps, etc.) and pipeline experience a plus
Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork
Excellent project management skills
Knowledge of engineering design standards and best practices
Ability to travel 25% of the time
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,000 - $190,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
