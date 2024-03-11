Facilities Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
The Senior Facility Engineer will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering expertise, project management, and planning and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the subsurface teams to define capacity requirements, with the construction team to support timely delivery of production facilities, and with the commissioning and operations teams to receive and incorporate feedback on reliability and operability of the kit.
Key Accountabilities
Design surface facilities, including separation, compression, pumps, control valves, piping, storage tanks, combustors, and pressure relief design.
Incorporate input from key stakeholders including Production, Midstream, Reservoir, Construction, and Commissioning.
Lead PHAs for design changes and close out resulting action items.
Generate work packs including P&ID’s, cause & effect diagrams, plot plans and valve registers.
Work with 3D modeler to create facilities models and detailed bill of materials.
Initiate and coordinate MOCs for new well facilities.
Work with fabricators on engineered equipment – separator skids, piping skids, chokes, pumps. Lead request for quote processes when required, review and approve vendor specs and drawings, and order equipment.
Lead and actively participate in project debriefs. Understand costs and lessons learned.
Maintain schedules to order equipment and complete engineering deliverables.
Focus on continuous improvement and constantly seek to implement learnings from across the business into future facility designs.
Interact with BPX Energy functional groups as necessary to ensure compliance with regulations and BPX Energy standards
Actively participate in Root Cause Failure Analyses (RCFA) when required
Participate in engineering team meetings and share learnings
Essential Criteria & Qualifications
A minimum of 5 years of facility engineering experience
Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering
Proficient working with PFD’s, P&IDs, and Cause & Effect charts
Proficiency with piping design, separator sizing, pressure relief design, and tank vent calculations.
Working knowledge of process safety management
Working knowledge of piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code
Working knowledge of reciprocating compressors
HAZOP experience
Working knowledge of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps
Working knowledge of electrical area classification
Familiarity with API 12F tank specification
Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities.
Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers.
Strong analytical skills
Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with contractors
Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer.
Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)
Desirable Criteria & Qualifications
Experience in US onshore operations/facility engineering
Project management experience
Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience
Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA) experience
Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience
Gas processing experience
Knowledge in metallurgy, welding types and welding procedures
Shale and conventional gas well production experience
Artificial Lift experience (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)
Working knowledge of NACE requirements
AutoCAD or Bluebeam experience
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000 - $204,000.
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
