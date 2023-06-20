Facilities Engineer Supervisor

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The candidate will manage a team of 2 to 3 Facilities Engineers delivering new well facilities for the Permian basin while doing some work as an individual contributor. The responsibilities for this role are: -Successfully deliver new well facilities that are safe, reliable, right-sized, on time, and within budget -Be adept at coordinating, prioritizing and delegating work -Focus on continuously improving in the areas of safety, cost, emissions reductions, and reliability -Serve as key collaborator with other teams, including the Permian asset team (Reservoir, Land, Head of Development) as well as Construction and Commissioning -Be a skilled and proactive communicator who listens well and works well across teams -Work to develop other Engineers on the team

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Single point of accountability for successful delivery of Permian new well facilities

Sizing and selection of chokes, flowlines, separators, compressors, pumps, and tanks.

Work with vendors to ensure that appropriate equipment is delivered.

Ensure that all equipment is specified appropriately and delivered on time.

Build detailed work packs for Construction that facilitate efficient construction and lump sum bidding

Decide on the appropriate level of rigor for hazard analyses (HAZOP & LOPA, What If, etc). Ensure detailed, high quality hazard analyses are performed on all new designs.

Seek feedback from Construction, Commissioning, Flowback and Operations to continuously improve

Lead and participate in project look backs to collect and communicate lessons learned

Ensure management of change (MOC) documentation (P&IDs, C&Es, plot plans, design bases, etc) is detailed, accurate and completed on time

Work with Midstream to ensure 3rd party specifications are understood and followed

Essential Experience and Education:

Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer

Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)

A minimum of 10 years of facility engineering experience

Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively at different levels in the office, field, and with external partners.

Excellent organization and prioritization skills. Ability to manage numerous projects and priorities.

Strong analytical skills

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers

Experience in onshore US wellsite facilities design and operation

Project management experience

Proficient working with PFDs, P&IDs, and Cause & Effect charts

Experience facilitating HAZOPs and participating in LOPA

Working knowledge of separation design

Working knowledge of piping codes (ASME 31.8 and B31.3)

Working knowledge of compressors and pumps

Working knowledge of electrical area classification

Working knowledge of API 12F tank specification

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

Awareness of welding methods and procedures

Basic metallurgy knowledge and awareness

Working knowledge of corrosion mechanisms and mitigation strategies

Working knowledge of erosion and mitigation strategies

Working knowledge of NACE MR0175

Working knowledge of drafting in AutoCAD and Bluebeam

Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience

Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience

Awareness of artificial lift methods (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)

Awareness of onshore US full well development life cycle – drilling, completions, and production

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,000-$230,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

