Facilities Engineer Supervisor

The candidate will manage a team of 2 to 3 Facilities Engineers delivering new well facilities for the Permian basin while doing some work as an individual contributor. The responsibilities for this role are: -Successfully deliver new well facilities that are safe, reliable, right-sized, on time, and within budget -Be adept at coordinating, prioritizing and delegating work -Focus on continuously improving in the areas of safety, cost, emissions reductions, and reliability -Serve as key collaborator with other teams, including the Permian asset team (Reservoir, Land, Head of Development) as well as Construction and Commissioning -Be a skilled and proactive communicator who listens well and works well across teams -Work to develop other Engineers on the team
Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Single point of accountability for successful delivery of Permian new well facilities
Sizing and selection of chokes, flowlines, separators, compressors, pumps, and tanks.
Work with vendors to ensure that appropriate equipment is delivered.
Ensure that all equipment is specified appropriately and delivered on time.
Build detailed work packs for Construction that facilitate efficient construction and lump sum bidding
Decide on the appropriate level of rigor for hazard analyses (HAZOP & LOPA, What If, etc). Ensure detailed, high quality hazard analyses are performed on all new designs.
Seek feedback from Construction, Commissioning, Flowback and Operations to continuously improve
Lead and participate in project look backs to collect and communicate lessons learned
Ensure management of change (MOC) documentation (P&IDs, C&Es, plot plans, design bases, etc) is detailed, accurate and completed on time
Work with Midstream to ensure 3rd party specifications are understood and followed
Essential Experience and Education:
Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer
Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)
A minimum of 10 years of facility engineering experience
Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively at different levels in the office, field, and with external partners.
Excellent organization and prioritization skills. Ability to manage numerous projects and priorities.
Strong analytical skills
Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers
Experience in onshore US wellsite facilities design and operation
Project management experience
Proficient working with PFDs, P&IDs, and Cause & Effect charts
Experience facilitating HAZOPs and participating in LOPA
Working knowledge of separation design
Working knowledge of piping codes (ASME 31.8 and B31.3)
Working knowledge of compressors and pumps
Working knowledge of electrical area classification
Working knowledge of API 12F tank specification
Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:
Awareness of welding methods and procedures
Basic metallurgy knowledge and awareness
Working knowledge of corrosion mechanisms and mitigation strategies
Working knowledge of erosion and mitigation strategies
Working knowledge of NACE MR0175
Working knowledge of drafting in AutoCAD and Bluebeam
Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience
Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience
Awareness of artificial lift methods (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)
Awareness of onshore US full well development life cycle – drilling, completions, and production
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,000-$230,000
Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
