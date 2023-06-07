Facilities Engineering Team Lead

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. This role is responsible for managing all facilities engineering and associate project management in the bpx Haynesville Basin to deliver strategic initiatives on process safety, sustainable emissions reductions, and production & reliability optimization. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, and defect elimination.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. This role is responsible for managing all facilities engineering and associate project management in the bpx Haynesville Basin to deliver strategic initiatives on process safety, sustainable emissions reductions, and production & reliability optimization. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, and defect elimination.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for all bpx Haynesville Operations Facilities Engineering activities with key focus areas of Process Safety Improvement, Sustainable Emissions Reduction, Methane Emission identification & Elimination, Reliability Improvement, Production Optimization, which includes large brownfield construction projects.

Responsible for managing the development of process safety bowties, tracking track the health of our barriers, and ensuring risks are understood and managed applicable to facilities design in accordance with bpx processes and facilitating risk assessments for emerging risks. Actively support operations with Management of Change, HAZOP / LOPA, design reviews, and procedure development.

Drive performance and accountability for team performing brownfield project level and rapid response engineering across the Upstream Haynesville Operations Organization.

Responsible for project management processes, ensuring efficient and effective integration with front line field personnel for all accountable execution activities including procurement and specialty 3rd party coordination.

Develop and improve standard business processes and procedures, and audit how we do work in the field to ensure we consistently follow our policies and procedures; Engineering PM Framework, Defect Elimination Process Management, Chemical Injection, & Integrity Management

Responsible for the budget and spend associated with facility modifications, chemical injection, and integrity management programs.

Responsible for all technical design for facility modifications to be executed in the field targeting strategic initiatives such as surface artificial lift installs, compression optimization, and facility retrofits.

Work with the Haynesville Development team to provide feedback into designs on NWD to drive continuous improvement cycle and ensure design basis meets near and long-term strategic objectives.

Accountable for integrating with all teams to ensure investigations are completed and follow up actions are tracked and completed.

Ensures organization is receiving/completing value added training to maintain conformance and compliance as well as personal development.

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding.

Work closely with maintenance and operations teams in performing RCFA and defect elimination to continuously improve facility reliability and integrity management.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player, and share lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.