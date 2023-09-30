Facilities & Grounds Superintendent

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana is a world-scale refinery spanning three cities, 1400 acres, with over 190 buildings. Running an industrial facility of this size takes clear asset management, using core processes and digital tools to plan and maintain the building and grounds. The Facilities Team Lead will work closely with site leadership, departments, and the Facilities execution team to implement a new operating model of facilities management, and drive standardization and efficiency across the site. Clear management systems will lead to better morale for employees and contractors housed at Whiting, cost savings and increased productivity.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Build a facilities management process comprised of the following components:

Create, deploy, and embed a process to lead all aspects of employee lockers, offices, cubicles and parking.

Create and implement a process to assign and track locations for temporary housing such as occupied portable buildings, trailers, and tents.

Create and implement a process to manage unoccupied buildings.

Build and embed digital tools to track these assets and ensure tools/records are kept up to date.

Other Responsibilities:

Use effective Change Management models to implement the above Facilities Management process.

Lead the backlog of facilities facelift/infrastructure improvements with a prioritization process and create the roadmap of 0–5 year facilities improvements to existing buildings. Gain alignment on the prioritization from M&R leadership and site leadership.

Act as Facilities Product Owner/Champion to implement consistency and adherence to the asset management model.

Leverage lessons learned and ways-of-working from other bp refineries and large industrial facilities and implement the asset management model accordingly.

Drive asset management transformation and improvements by suggesting areas of efficiency when it comes to buildings, office, land, and space utilization at the site, using effective communication and engagement with all stakeholders.

Act as squad lead to implement the asset management model effectively.

Be responsible for the site Facilities Maintenance/infrastructure program.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent with 10+ years of relevant experience, or associate degree with 8+ years of relevant experience, or four (4) year college degree with 5+ years of relevant experience.

3+ years of leadership experience in the Oil & Gas industry

Understanding of scheduling resources based on priorities, planned labor hours and available resources (i.e., resource loading).

Experience in use of a computerized maintenance management system (SAP Preferred ).

Experience in prioritizing and managing planning and planned backlogs.

Strong communication skills and works well in a team environment.

Must be knowledgeable with use of Microsoft Office software (i.e., Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)

Desirable criteria

Strong leadership skills, be visionary and a strong influencer.

Familiarity with Whiting facilities, buildings, and logistics.

Solid business understanding of the workings of the refinery including the interactions between departments and the role of each department.

Ability to build relationships and work cross departments.

Strong program/project management skills.

Familiarity with change management models.

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Change Management, Change Management Tools, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Leadership, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Maintenance Management Systems, Oil Refineries, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics {+ 16 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.