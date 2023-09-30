Facilities & Grounds Superintendent

Entity:Production & Operations
The Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana is a world-scale refinery spanning three cities, 1400 acres, with over 190 buildings. Running an industrial facility of this size takes clear asset management, using core processes and digital tools to plan and maintain the building and grounds. The Facilities Team Lead will work closely with site leadership, departments, and the Facilities execution team to implement a new operating model of facilities management, and drive standardization and efficiency across the site. Clear management systems will lead to better morale for employees and contractors housed at Whiting, cost savings and increased productivity.
Build a facilities management process comprised of the following components:
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
