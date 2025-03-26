Facilities Service Channel Team Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

This is a facilities leadership role that works collaboratively with Operations and HQ to accomplish company objectives, goals and targets related to maintenance projects and work orders across all company sites.

The ServiceChannel Lead is responsible for overseeing 4 direct reports and TA's CMMS to maintain a continual flow of work order completion, including proposal review and approval within the Lead's approval authority. The Lead will negotiate with Servivce Providers to improve pricing, product quality, and delivery.

The Lead will be responsible for small to large projects that require technical knowledge of a specific business area and or trade whille coordinating with Operations, Regional Facilities Managers, Facilities Maintence Technicians and Service Providers to optimize operations and deliver agreed-upon service levels within a remote, outsourced environment.

Additionally, the Lead will be responsible for managing the Facilities budget and identifying opportunities to proactively address issues with the most cost effective process.



Key Accountabilities

Facilities Coordinator Oversight:

Monitor and coordinate all outsourced facilities services, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations.

Manage Facilities Coordinators performance metrics and scorecards including Open & In Progress work orders, SLA’s, Proposal and Quality Surveys.

Respond to facilities-related emergencies and coordinate necessary repairs or maintenance.

Budgeting and Cost Control:

Manage the facility management budget, including costs associated with outsourced services.

Analyze facilities expenses to identify cost-saving opportunities and implement strategies to optimize spending.

Reporting and Analysis:

Generate regular reports on facilities performance, including key metrics like maintenance costs, cost per average work order by trade, service response times, and vendor compliance

Analyze data to identify trends and make recommendations for improving facilities management strategies.

Vendor Management:

Monitor vendor performance against agreed-upon service level agreements (SLAs) and performance metrics with vendors.

Manage vendor relationships and ensure timely communication.

Compliance and Safety:

Ensure compliance with all relevant health and safety regulations, building codes, and environmental standards

Monitor and address safety concerns within the facilities

Communication and Stakeholder Management:

Communicate effectively with outsourced vendors regarding service requests and performance expectations

Skills and Qualifications:

Bilingual English fluency written and verbal communication

People management experience

Strong understanding of facility management principles and practices

Experience with vendor management of outsource facilities providers

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Analytical skills to interpret data and identify cost-saving opportunitie

Proficiency in facility management software

Advanced skills in Microsoft Office Suite, Excel, Power BI and SAP and Outlook

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



