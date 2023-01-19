Job summary

The Facility Engineer will provide maintenance, reliability, and operations technical support to the terminal. The Facility Engineer is responsible for setting the inspection, testing and maintenance strategy to maintain the integrity of all critical, protective, and non-protective equipment. The Facility Engineer is also responsible for the analysis of inspection, reports, to assess and process recommendations, and to ensure improved reliability of the equipment over its asset lifecycle.

Location for the role will be divided between Hemel Hempstead Terminal, Isle of Grain and Hamble. Role requires frequent travels between sites.

Support day to day maintenance, troubleshooting, support regulatory interventions, lead and participate in eMoC

Inspection, maintenance, & TAR strategy – programme & annual plan, review results of inspections and prioritise recommendations

Ensure that Safety Critical Equipment are fit for service & Compliant, SOL/SDL (review excursions)

Improve reliability (establish and engineer out bad actors, review/trial new technologies…), lead RCFA

Own the suite of Maintenance and Engineering KPI’s, maintenance processes and procedures, CMMS

Review equipment criticality, identify gaps in plant, process and people performance and utilise continuous improvement tools and methodology to formulate action plans

Proven experience and technical understanding of oil and gas maintenance and reliability processes

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Good communication skills with ability to communicate with internal and external stakeholders at all levels

Thorough grasp of principals and application of Maintenance / Asset Management techniques such as RCM, CBM, RBM and FMECA.

Chartered/Incorporated Engineer, or working towards chartered or incorporated status, with a recognised professional body Operational experience is desirable

Awareness of Control of Work and Permit To Work systems, confined space entry and working at height

IT Skills Certification particularly in MS Applications (Spreadsheets, Word and PowerPoint)

Knowledge of the standards employed in the oil storage and distribution sector.

Thorough understanding of industry related risks (safety and business) and able to relate to specific legislation.Experience with CMMS ideally in Frontline/Shire Systems, Maximo or SAP PM

HAZOP / LOPA / Risk Assessment and Root Cause Analysis

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

