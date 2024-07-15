Facility Engineer/Ingénieur Maintenance (H/F)

Job summary

Join our Team in Frontignan and advance your career as a

Facility Engineer / Ingénieur Maintenance (F/H)

The Facility Engineer will provide maintenance, reliability, and operations technical support to the terminal and is responsible for setting the inspection, testing and maintenance strategy to maintain the integrity of all critical, protective, and non-protective equipment.

In This Role You will:

Develop and implement an inspection, maintenance and turnaround strategy to manage asset integrity and reliability.

Implement and maintain an inspection programme to determine the condition of safety and production critical equipment and systems, and verify and document they are fit for service. Verify that recommendations identified from the inspection programme are investigated and corrected on a timely basis

Evaluate inspection program results and maintenance regimes, and modify the programs to take account of the risk of equipment and system failure

Introduce a Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to plan, schedule, resource and record the results of inspection and maintenance work. Update CMMS to reflect modifications and changes.

Implement a process to verify that equipment replacement or modification maintains operating integrity. Verify equipment that has been out of service is fit for service prior to use.

Analyse inspection/testing reports to assess and process recommendations, and to ensure improved reliability of the equipment over its asset lifecycle.

Apply the e-MOC (Management of Change) process for temporary and permanent changes. Include in the MoC process: risk assessment; identification and application of risk reduction measures; the required level of management approval; application of a review prior to implementing the change to verify that identified risk reduction measures are in place and identified training completed; and updating of relevant documents

Supervise maintenance budget. Establish the annual maintenance plan and participate in monthly GFO reviews.

Identify all critical equipment and processes. Define and set safe design limits and safe operating limits, alarm parameters and required levels of inspection and maintenance

Monitor, document and investigate excursions outside safe design envelopes and unexpected failures of structures, materials and equipment

Reports and investigates equipment failure or malfunction to establish root causes. Identify and prioritize corrective action plans.

Provides day-to-day engineering support to the terminal operations team, assessing/managing deterioration in risk barriers and assisting where required in reviewing, fixing and prioritising equipment breakdowns

Reponsible for preparing important metrics to supervise progress against the objectives and targets in the plan

Periodically reviews and updates equipment criticality. Systematically identify defects in the plant, process, people and performance elements of the Entity’s operating activity and implement improvements using continuous improvement methodologies and tools. Identify and implement corrective actions with due dates for completion to address the actions resulting from the recommendations and findings from self-verification, assurance activities and audits, and track to completion.

Implement and maintain risk-based self-verification programmes to supervise that maintenance activities are carried out in accordance with requirements, this shall include verification of procedures and processes

Provide support to the terminal during regulatory inspections or bp audit/assurance activities

The facilities Engineer manages multiple maintenance contracts and ensure regular contract review with the contractors. When needed, will review the technical specifications and work closely with procurement throughout the RFQ process until nomination of the contractor.

What You will Need To Be Successful:

Mechanical or similar engineering degree, demonstrated experience and training to an equivalent level

Chartered/Incorporated Engineer or regional equivalent, or working towards this status, with a recognised professional body

6+ years oil and gas maintenance and reliability experience

Good interpersonal skills with ability to connect with internal and external collaborators at all levels

Good technical understanding and knowledge of the maintenance processes

Detailed grasp of principals and application of Maintenance / Asset Management techniques such as RCM, CBM, RBM and FMECA.

Proficient English and native French language knowledge

