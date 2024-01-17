Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Facility Services Maintenance Manager is responsible for the overall strategy and leadership of the maintenance program for Thorntons branded stores. Thorntons is an industry leading, high volume gasoline and convenience retailer. This position will supervise the break/fix, brand image, as well as maintenance capital projects. This role will also support the bp Pulse program.



Lead, develop, and mentor the Thorntons Facility Services team. Maintain a steadfast focus on safety.

Develop and deliver the departmental budgets.

Manage department performance reporting.

Maintain and improve equipment uptime.

Drive Preventative Maintenance Programs.

Monitor and Deliver Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Evaluate equipment replacement.

Conduct regular store visits across the markets that Thorntons operates within.

Bachelors degree or related experience. Technical training certification or trade license is a plus.

10 years of management experience in building maintenance and/or convenience store equipment operations (i.e. HVAC, refrigeration, food equipment, pumps, tanks, leak detection, automotive) Ability to lead a large team

Marketing and operations experience a plus

Excellent analytical skills and problem resolution skills

Mechanical competence

Proficiency in Microsoft suite

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to multi-task with the ability to meet deadlines

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Travel 25-50%

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills: Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.