Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

The Facility Services Maintenance Manager is responsible for the overall maintenance of Thorntons branded stores. This position will oversee the break/fix, brand image, maintenance capital projects and long-term strategy for their maintenance field. This role will also support maintenance of the bp Pulse EV chargers installed at retail sites. This position manages a team of maintenance supervisors, maintenance technicians, planning & scheduling and maintenance service contractors with bp oversight and has accountability for excellence in their maintenance field. This role has the overall responsibility for the health and improvement of work management processes aligned with OMS.

Leading team by ensuring a relentless focus on safety

Developing maintenance work processes and training and auditing maintenance staff on work processes

Conduct site safety audits, safety conversations and coaching at site locations

Execute Preventative Maintenance Programs

Maintain equipment and improve uptime

Analyze equipment reliability data and manage equipment long term replacement strategy

Develop and deliver departmental budgets

Manage department performance reporting

Manage contractor agreements and Service Level Agreements

Bachelors degree or related experience

Technical training certification or trade license is a plus

10 years of management experience in building maintenance and/or convenience store equipment operations (i.e., HVAC, refrigeration, food equipment, pumps, tanks, leak detection, mobile equipment)

Ability to lead a large and diverse team

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to multi-task with the ability to meet deadlines

Excellent customer service skills

Great stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



