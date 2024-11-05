Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Facility Services Senior Manager is responsible for managing a large team to lead, define, and align department goals to the strategic plan, provide direction to teams, prioritize facility and SSC objectives and allocate resources to accomplish plans and goals efficiently and effectively. Accountable for management of facilities (Store Support Center, Bakery and Warehouse), and retail asset's maintenance and equipment reliability. Delivers asset management and initiatives that achieve business results and performance in a safe and reliable way, monitoring performance and developing tools and processes to deliver a competitively advantaged retail network.

In this role you will:

Contribute to the development of retail asset management strategies and assists in developing a competitively advantaged retail network in the region aligned with the business strategy and global Retail strategy, leveraging both internal and external relationships to achieve execution.

Lead and oversee the maintenance and regulatory agency compliance processes for all retail sites, bakery, warehouse and SSC.

Develops appropriate key performance indicators and monitors business performance (costs, maintenance and contractor efficiency, equipment reliability, project execution timeline) through periodical performance reviews, identifying performance improvement levers and implementing actions to optimize results.

Delivers safe and reliable operations, ensuring compliance with processes and procedures to manage all key high frequency and/or high consequence risks associated with retail asset management activities.

Develop and maintain Life Cycle Systems for key facility assets.

Manages a team of direct reports, building retail asset management capability and driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success. ·

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development. Manage Facility Services vendor contracts.

Manages OMS 2.5 Working with Contractors sub element and related contractor management processes (CAM Program).

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values and Behaviors.

Education, Skills & Experience

Bachelor's degree in technical subject

Technical training certification a plus

10 to 15 years of management experience in building maintenance and/or convenience store equipment operations and maintenance (i.e. HVAC, refrigeration, food equipment, pumps, tanks, leak detection, mobile equipment, food manufacturing equipment)

Operations experience a plus

Experience managing third party contracts required

Strong leadership, negotiation, communication and organizational skills

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

Great stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Travel required - 80%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.