Facility Support Squad Lead – Gulf of Mexico

BP is looking for a Facility Support Squad Leader (FSSL) in GoM who will be responsible for managing a multi-discipline team to deliver engineering services to one of our operating assets, including maintenance, inspection, turnaround, project interfaces, recommendation of technical solutions / technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts. This role contributes to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the asset and implements engineering technical practices for the business to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



BP is looking for a Facility Support Squad Leader (FSSL) in GoM who will be responsible for managing a multi-discipline team to deliver engineering services to one of our operating assets, including maintenance, inspection, turnaround, project interfaces, recommendation of technical solutions / technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts. This role contributes to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the asset and implements engineering technical practices for the business to ensure safe and reliable operations.



Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

An experienced person with leadership capabilities

Solid experience leading multi-discipline teams

Experience in creating value through safe, reliability and efficient operations

Business and performance oriented, ability to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Must be authorized to work in the United States.

Chartered/Professional Engineer status

Manage deliverables:

Drive discussions with customers, squad members and other partners to define the vision and create a clear linkage to the unit’s Objectives and Key Results

Enforces quality standards in support of the disciplines, embed continuous improvement culture within the squad

Drives for efficiency in all aspects of the squad’s work and techniques being used, including excellence in squad cadence

Accountable for quality standard of work delivered by squad

Enables synchronization between the squads with other squad leads, including synchronization for Operational Sites and central squads

Deliver immediate engineering support, working closely with the Site Engineer to resolve issues in support of the Site Team

Prioritize and deliver engineering support from the short term through to the life of the asset

Own the risk management process for the asset, including the Risk Assessment Tool, chairing risk reviews, performance managing action closure, and elevating significant risks.

Own the health of the engineered risk barriers, such as Alarm management, LO/LC register, Safe Operating Limits and the cumulative effect of overrides and ORAs.

Manage process safety surveillance and report metrics, e.g. PSV lifts

Drive production reliability through the Reliability Improvement Plan.

Drive real, sustainable reduction in emissions through the SER Plan

Drive reduction in LOPC and Tier 1/2/3/4 PSE via the LOPC reduction plan

Management of technical MoCs, Engineering Queries and F4S assessments, inspection deferrals and own the LO/LC register

Stewardship of equipment obsolescence across all disciplines and develop budgets to address.

Define the integrity management program for the asset and provide oversight of the delivery

Provide engineering support for integrity and reliability of subsea systems

and equipment.

Responsible for delivery of the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination process

Planning and prioritizing work:

Defines priorities for the squad, incorporating timelines, dependencies, and urgency into the prioritization process to manage the squad backlog

Supports quarterly business planning for the unit, inputting into a Quarterly Business Review (QBR) memo

Supports partner engagement activities and manages expectations

Understands and supports enabler / business and team priorities

Owns overall squad risk depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities

Accountable for all safety aspects of the squad’s work, and that of the Operational Sites associated with the squad

Contributing to personnel management and development:

Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation

Endorses the squad’s composition and headcount in support of the discipline leads and business priorities

Coaches squad members in support of individual development

Acts to foster excellence in squad/team dynamics in collaboration with agile coaches

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.