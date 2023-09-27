Site traffic information and cookies

Facility Support Squad Lead – Gulf of Mexico

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069316
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

BP is looking for a Facility Support Squad Leader (FSSL) in GoM who will be responsible for managing a multi-discipline team to deliver engineering services to one of our operating assets, including maintenance, inspection, turnaround, project interfaces, recommendation of technical solutions / technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts. This role contributes to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the asset and implements engineering technical practices for the business to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Job Description:

Essential Education:

Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • An experienced person with leadership capabilities
  • Solid experience leading multi-discipline teams
  • Experience in creating value through safe, reliability and efficient operations
  • Business and performance oriented, ability to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions
  • Good knowledge of agile techniques
  • Must be authorized to work in the United States.

Desirable Criteria:

Chartered/Professional Engineer status

Key Accountabilities:

Manage deliverables:

  • Drive discussions with customers, squad members and other partners to define the vision and create a clear linkage to the unit’s Objectives and Key Results
  • Enforces quality standards in support of the disciplines, embed continuous improvement culture within the squad
  • Drives for efficiency in all aspects of the squad’s work and techniques being used, including excellence in squad cadence
  • Accountable for quality standard of work delivered by squad
  • Enables synchronization between the squads with other squad leads, including synchronization for Operational Sites and central squads
  • Deliver immediate engineering support, working closely with the Site Engineer to resolve issues in support of the Site Team
  • Prioritize and deliver engineering support from the short term through to the life of the asset
  • Own the risk management process for the asset, including the Risk Assessment Tool, chairing risk reviews, performance managing action closure, and elevating significant risks.
  • Own the health of the engineered risk barriers, such as Alarm management, LO/LC register, Safe Operating Limits and the cumulative effect of overrides and ORAs.
  • Manage process safety surveillance and report metrics, e.g. PSV lifts
  • Drive production reliability through the Reliability Improvement Plan.
  • Drive real, sustainable reduction in emissions through the SER Plan
  • Drive reduction in LOPC and Tier 1/2/3/4 PSE via the LOPC reduction plan
  • Management of technical MoCs, Engineering Queries and F4S assessments, inspection deferrals and own the LO/LC register
  • Stewardship of equipment obsolescence across all disciplines and develop budgets to address.
  • Define the integrity management program for the asset and provide oversight of the delivery
  • Provide engineering support for integrity and reliability of subsea systems
  and equipment.
  • Responsible for delivery of the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination process

Planning and prioritizing work:

  • Defines priorities for the squad, incorporating timelines, dependencies, and urgency into the prioritization process to manage the squad backlog
  • Supports quarterly business planning for the unit, inputting into a Quarterly Business Review (QBR) memo
  • Supports partner engagement activities and manages expectations
  • Understands and supports enabler / business and team priorities
  • Owns overall squad risk depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities
  • Accountable for all safety aspects of the squad’s work, and that of the Operational Sites associated with the squad

Contributing to personnel management and development:

  • Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation
  • Endorses the squad’s composition and headcount in support of the discipline leads and business priorities
  • Coaches squad members in support of individual development
  • Acts to foster excellence in squad/team dynamics in collaboration with agile coaches

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

