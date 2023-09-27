Facility Support Squad Lead – Gulf of Mexico

BP is looking for a Facility Support Squad Leader (FSSL) in GoM who will be responsible for managing a multi-discipline team to deliver engineering services to one of our operating assets, including maintenance, inspection, turnaround, project interfaces, recommendation of technical solutions / technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts. This role contributes to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the asset and implements engineering technical practices for the business to ensure safe and reliable operations.
Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.
Chartered/Professional Engineer status
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
