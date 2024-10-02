Facility Support Squad Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
BP is looking for a Facility Support Squad Leader (FSSL) in AGT who will be responsible for leading a multi-discipline team to deliver engineering services to one of our operating assets, including maintenance, inspection, turnaround, project interfaces, recommendation of technical solutions / technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts.
This is a great opportunity to contribute to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the asset and implement engineering technical practices for the business to ensure safe and reliable operations!
This position is based in Baku, Azerbaijan and open for national applications only.
The role will report to Engineering Discipline Manager.
In this role you will have the opportunity to:
Manage deliverables:
Drive discussions with customers, squad members and other stakeholders to define the vision and create a clear linkage to the unit’s Objectives and Key Results
Implement quality standards in support of the disciplines, embed continuous improvement culture within the squad
Drive for efficiency in all aspects of the squad’s work and techniques being applied, including excellence in squad cadence
Be accountable for quality standard of work delivered by squad
Enable synchronization between the squads with other squad leads, including synchronization for Operational Sites and central squads
Deliver immediate engineering support, working closely with the Site Engineer to resolve issues in support of the Site Team
Prioritize and deliver engineering support from the short term through to the life of the asset
Lead the risk management process for the asset, including the Risk Assessment Tool, chairing risk reviews, performance managing action closure, and elevating significant risks.
Lead the health of the engineered risk barriers, such as Alarm management, LO/LC register, Safe Operating Limits and the cumulative effect of overrides and ORAs.
Implement process safety surveillance and report metrics, e.g. PSV lifts
Drive production reliability through the Reliability Improvement Plan
Drive real, sustainable reduction in emissions through the SER Plan
Perform reduction in LOPC and Tier 1/2/3/4 PSE via the LOPC reduction plan
Handle technical MoCs, Engineering Queries and F4S assessments, inspection deferrals and own the LO/LC register
Stewardship of equipment obsolescence across all subject teams and develop budgets to address
Define the integrity management program for the asset and provide oversight of the delivery
Provide engineering support for integrity and reliability of subsea systems and equipment
Responsible for delivery of the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination process
Plan and prioritize the work:
Define priorities for the squad, incorporating timelines, dependencies, and urgency into the prioritization process to handle the squad backlog
Support quarterly business planning for the unit, inputting into a Quarterly Business Review (QBR) memo; scales to include 8Q
Support the stakeholder engagement activities and handles expectations
Understand and supports enabler / business and team priorities
Own overall squad risk depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities
Be accountable for all safety aspects of the squad’s work, and that of the Operational Sites associated with the squad
Own safety & risk management
Contribute to personnel management and development:
Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation within the squad
Endorse the squad’s composition and headcount in support of the subject area leads and business priorities
Coach squad members in support of individual development
Act to foster excellence in squad/team dynamics in collaboration with agile coaches
Crucial Education and Experience:
Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.
An experienced person in the organization with leadership capabilities
Solid experience in leading multi-discipline teams and proven experience in bringing value through safe, reliability and efficient operations
Strong business acumen & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions
Good knowledge of agile techniques
Ability to travel to/from operating facilities
Fluency in English and Azerbaijani languages
Desirable criteria:
Chartered/Professional Engineer status
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.