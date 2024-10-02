Facility Support Squad Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

BP is looking for a Facility Support Squad Leader (FSSL) in AGT who will be responsible for leading a multi-discipline team to deliver engineering services to one of our operating assets, including maintenance, inspection, turnaround, project interfaces, recommendation of technical solutions / technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts.

This is a great opportunity to contribute to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the asset and implement engineering technical practices for the business to ensure safe and reliable operations!

This position is based in Baku, Azerbaijan and open for national applications only.

The role will report to Engineering Discipline Manager.

In this role you will have the opportunity to:

Manage deliverables:

Drive discussions with customers, squad members and other stakeholders to define the vision and create a clear linkage to the unit’s Objectives and Key Results

Implement quality standards in support of the disciplines, embed continuous improvement culture within the squad

Drive for efficiency in all aspects of the squad’s work and techniques being applied, including excellence in squad cadence

Be accountable for quality standard of work delivered by squad

Enable synchronization between the squads with other squad leads, including synchronization for Operational Sites and central squads

Deliver immediate engineering support, working closely with the Site Engineer to resolve issues in support of the Site Team

Prioritize and deliver engineering support from the short term through to the life of the asset

Lead the risk management process for the asset, including the Risk Assessment Tool, chairing risk reviews, performance managing action closure, and elevating significant risks.

Lead the health of the engineered risk barriers, such as Alarm management, LO/LC register, Safe Operating Limits and the cumulative effect of overrides and ORAs.

Implement process safety surveillance and report metrics, e.g. PSV lifts

Drive production reliability through the Reliability Improvement Plan

Drive real, sustainable reduction in emissions through the SER Plan

Perform reduction in LOPC and Tier 1/2/3/4 PSE via the LOPC reduction plan

Handle technical MoCs, Engineering Queries and F4S assessments, inspection deferrals and own the LO/LC register

Stewardship of equipment obsolescence across all subject teams and develop budgets to address

Define the integrity management program for the asset and provide oversight of the delivery

Provide engineering support for integrity and reliability of subsea systems and equipment

Responsible for delivery of the OMS 6.1 Production Efficiency Improvement and Defect Elimination process

Plan and prioritize the work:

Define priorities for the squad, incorporating timelines, dependencies, and urgency into the prioritization process to handle the squad backlog

Support quarterly business planning for the unit, inputting into a Quarterly Business Review (QBR) memo; scales to include 8Q

Support the stakeholder engagement activities and handles expectations

Understand and supports enabler / business and team priorities

Own overall squad risk depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities

Be accountable for all safety aspects of the squad’s work, and that of the Operational Sites associated with the squad

Own safety & risk management

Contribute to personnel management and development:

Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation within the squad

Endorse the squad’s composition and headcount in support of the subject area leads and business priorities

Coach squad members in support of individual development

Act to foster excellence in squad/team dynamics in collaboration with agile coaches

Crucial Education and Experience:

Tertiary education (degree in Engineering or related field) and/or equivalent relevant professional qualification.

An experienced person in the organization with leadership capabilities

Solid experience in leading multi-discipline teams and proven experience in bringing value through safe, reliability and efficient operations

Strong business acumen & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Good knowledge of agile techniques

Ability to travel to/from operating facilities

Fluency in English and Azerbaijani languages

Desirable criteria:

Chartered/Professional Engineer status

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

