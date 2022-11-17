Facility Technician (Onshore Wind)

Job summary

This position is responsible for working with the Performance Manager to ensure safe and compliant power plant operations of a wind farm.• Audit O&M provider safety, work procedures and work permits, and verify training and certification of all contractors. Support delivery of site induction and orientation to long and short-term visitors, and contractors.• Provide support in the implementation and maintenance of wind farm procedures, site policies, training programs, safety programs, work practices and inventory and purchasing processes aligned with BP Wind Energy standards• Support the coordination with engineering staff for root cause investigations of site-specific technical issues and to propose, evaluate and request approval for implementation of plant equipment and system improvements.• Maintain inventories for spare part and materials necessary for plant maintenance.• Assure scheduled maintenance tasks on the wind turbines and other tasks required for turbine operation• Assist with troubleshooting on faulted wind turbines, including mechanical, hydraulic and electrical problems

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in bp wind energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you'll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. You'll help build our onshore wind developments, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



The Wind Facility Technician will collaborate with the Performance Manager to ensure power plant operations at the Wind Farm. This role will provide support in the implementation and maintenance procedures, site policies, training programs, safety programs, work practices and inventory and purchasing processes. You will assist with solving problems on faulted wind turbines, including mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical problems.



Audit Operations & Maintenance provider safety, work procedures & permits as well as verify training & certifications of all contractors, while supporting the delivery of site induction and orientation to visitors and contractors.

Support the replacement of mechanical and electrical components, understand schematics, use appropriate diagnostic tools, Lock-Out-Tag-Out, basic troubleshooting and repair practices and general safe-work practices.

Interpret fault reports, maintain power generation and forecasting reports, service logs in computer database as well as monitor turbine performance and SCADA systems

Work under direct supervision of site leadership and cover for the Deputy Performance Manager when needed

Ability to handle repetitive weight up to 50lbs as the need arises and comfortably climb 80 to 100-meter towers with harness/tooling on a regular basis to perform inspections/audits of maintenance tasks and incidents in the nacelle & hub

Have the capability to work on call during after-hours and weekends including during inclement weather conditions

Valid driver’s license

Experience in Balance of Plant (BOP) activities, such as support of environmental activities, inventory, and BOP inspections

Medium and High Voltage electrical system training

Experienced in the site-specific wind turbine technology & Wind energy technical certification

The role is based in Zenda, KS.A High School diploma or GED is required. An associate degree with technical electrical or electronic educational background is preferred. Experience matters! The role requires at least 2 years of previous experience within operations and maintenance of wind or energy facilities.It's important to have:The following experience will be advantageous to the role:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!