Federal Government Affairs Manager

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
This role will be a member of the Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team focusing on federal government affairs, serving as a lobbyist, and leading the filing of regulatory comments for bp businesses related to renewable energy policy in the U.S. The ideal candidate is able to identify and analyze emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy and political issues in the U.S. that could impact bp’s businesses and work directly with the businesses and C&EA team members to effectively implement bp’s lobbying and advocacy strategy.
This position coordinates with other federal and state government affairs team members and the broader C&EA team to ensure that federal lobbying and advocacy strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}
