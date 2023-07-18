Federal Government Affairs Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role will be a member of the Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team focusing on federal government affairs, serving as a lobbyist, and leading the filing of regulatory comments for bp businesses related to renewable energy policy in the U.S. The ideal candidate is able to identify and analyze emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy and political issues in the U.S. that could impact bp’s businesses and work directly with the businesses and C&EA team members to effectively implement bp’s lobbying and advocacy strategy.

This position coordinates with other federal and state government affairs team members and the broader C&EA team to ensure that federal lobbying and advocacy strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.

In this role you will:

Serve as a C&EA Policy and Federal Government Affairs, U.S. lead for renewable energy.

Responsible for building and holding direct relationships with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and key administration officials for the purpose of effectively advocating on behalf of bp’s interests.

Leads advocacy on Federal regulatory actions, including preparing and submitting written comments.

Interact directly with senior executives/business unit leaders on their priorities, developing and implementing external engagement plans.

Coordinate with the C&EA group to ensure that public and government affairs strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support the company’s business needs.

Lead coalitions within bp and with external groups in support of bp’s advocacy.

Represent bp on key committees at associations in Washington, DC.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree required.

Advanced degree (MBA, JD, etc.) or equivalent professional experience preferred.

About you:

5 to 7 years of experience working within or directly with the federal government (e.g. Congress, federal agencies, think tanks, NGOs) related to renewable energy.

Familiarity with navigating federal agencies and experience writing comments is required.

Flexible, agile and works collaboratively with colleagues in multiple locations globally while understanding the importance of the company’s single external face.

Understands our business strategy & commercial drivers as well as specific regulations and impacts.

Strong written and verbal communication and advocacy skills, including the mastery to present information in a clear and compelling way.

Adept at simultaneously leading multiple projects in a busy, time-sensitive environment and can deliver results when given broad guidance on approach and method of work.

Self-starter with the ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Builds effective working relationships that will enhance the success of the business.

High level of energy and passion toward new and evolving challenges.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

