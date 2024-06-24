Fermentation Scientist

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.

In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen, and electrification.

Job description:

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. The bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego is the hub for bp’s biosciences R&D capability. The BSC works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.

We are seeking a skilled Fermentation Scientist with expertise in mid to large scale fermenters (e.g. 40 L), to join our fermentation team. As a Fermentation Scientist, you will be responsible for designing, optimizing, and scaling up fermentation processes to achieve high yields and productivities, as well as monitoring and troubleshooting the fermentation operations, analyze data, and support technology transfer to CMOs.

The Biosciences team is focused on developing novel biocatalysts and bioprocesses in support of bp’s low carbon and sustainability goals, using renewable feedstocks, waste streams, and integration with thermo-catalytic technologies.

This position will develop and implement pilot-scale fermentations of microbial- and fungal-based processes to generate molecules of interest. This role is lab-based and requires hands on experience in microbial cultivation and evaluation to conduct lab experiments in support of different in-house projects. An ability to operate effectively in a fast paced, multi-tasking environment and the ability to communicate and create meaningful and effective relationships with members of Applied Sciences will be important. This position will report to the Fermentation Lead in the biosciences team.

Responsibilities:

Design and optimize aerobic/anaerobic bacterial and filamentous fungi fermentation processes to achieve high yields and productivities.

Execute experimentation to generate relevant and representative data for fermentation process scale-up.

Prepare, sterilize via steam-in-place (SIP), and operate pilot-scale stainless-steel fermentation equipment and utility vessel.

Clean via clean-in-place (CIP) and maintain fermentation and downstream equipment (e.g. continuous centrifuge) in a timely manner.

Set up and maintain fermentation systems, ensuring proper aeration, temperature, pH, and nutrient levels. Experience using DeltaV is a plus.

Monitor and record critical process parameters, including biomass growth, dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature, and other relevant variables. Experience using PI data historian is a plus.

Troubleshoot fermentation- and equipment-related issues and take corrective actions when necessary to maintain process performance and product quality.

Perform data analysis using Microsoft Excel, PowerBI and other data platforms to interpret results and plan for next experiments.

Develop and optimize fermentation protocols and strategies.

Maintain detailed records of fermentation activities through an electronic lab notebook (Benchling).

Follow site SOPS, adhere to safety guidelines, and ensure compliance.

Prepare data for and support technology transfer to CMOs.

Skills:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in microbiology, biochemistry, fermentation science, or a related field with 6+ years of industrial experience in fermentation.

Experience in bacterial and fungal fermentation, ideally in an industrial setting.

Hands on experience with the operation and maintenance of stainless-steel bioreactors (20+ liter volume) and related control software and instrumentation (e.g. DeltaV) is a must.

Understanding of aerobic bacterial fermentation principles, processes, and techniques.

Ability to interpret and analyze fermentation data, troubleshoot issues, and make appropriate adjustments.

Strong attention to detail and ability to follow protocols and SOPs accurately.

Proficient in aseptic techniques (BSL1 & BSL2) for microbial growth as well as testing.

Effective communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams.

Strong sense of self-motivation and ability to work under minimal supervision.

Promote safety in all areas of work and adhere to good laboratory practices.

Experience in technology transfer to CMOs.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 97- 139K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



