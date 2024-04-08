Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Field Assurance Specialist (FAS) is a specialized member of the bpx HSE Team with extensive experience in either the Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) profession and/or advanced knowledge of Oil & Gas Industry field work. This person should be knowledgeable of HSE regulations, company Safety Management Systems (SMS), and the many service types for the industry. The FAS is also practiced at contractor management and analyzing HSE performance. As a member of the Contractor Management Team, the FAS will be expected to provide assurance that contractors are meeting BPX contractual agreements, following the contract companies’ SMS, meeting bpx expectations, adequately managing risk, and proactively addressing deficiencies. The FAS will be expected to demonstrate skill in analysis of HSE performance data, identifying systemic causes for repeat failures, critical thinking for root cause analysis, and making recommendations for corrective actions. The FAS will report on insights and recommendations to key business stakeholders and work with the stakeholders to continually improve contractor management at bpx.

bpx Energy (bpx) is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. bpx is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct on-site field assurance on many types of oil and gas activity with focus on contractor managed work.

Conduct on-site field assurance to confirm conformance with bpx and or contractor HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements.

Provide written reports on field assurance observations with key insights and recommendation for corrective actions for any issues identified.

Review company observation/verification, incident data, and other Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to identify trends in repeat failures, opportunities for improvement and priority field assurance activity planning.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams responsible for implementation of standards, policies, and procedures across multiple operating disciplines (Operations, Development, central support teams such as Engineering, Supply chain Management and HSE).

Work closely with Field HSE Advisor Teams to proactively coach and elevate the level of HSE assurance provided to the business.

Support bpx Contractor Accountable Managers (CAMs) with audit of contractor’s SMS, contractor performance reviews, and provide field assurance of contractor work activity.

Attend Field Quarterly Contractor Safety Meetings to foster and build relationships with contractors and bpx field teams and management teams.

Attend contractor review meetings, delivering current HSE performance and recommended actions.

Support Field Contractor Management Lead, as necessary, with contractor management activities including New Vendor Add Request, ISNetworld accounts, contractor Performance Improvement Plans, data management, contractor HSE policy implementation/updates, Contractor Expectations Manual implantation, and Safety Management System Audit Protocol.

Periodically communicate learning from assurance activity to broader business.

Expectation of 60% field-based activities and 40% office activities.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, Environmental, HSE related preferred, CHST or CSP preferred, OHST or ASP preferred OR Operational, construction, or wells experience including informal role of safety

Relevant contractor management experience with knowledge of Safety Management Systems.

10+ years relevant HSE or oil and gas experience

Proficient with MS Office suite.

Experience with ISNetworld preferred.

Proven track record in advising and analyzing contractor HSE performance related to risk-based perspectives.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.

Collaborate with the team on complex projects to achieve best results.

Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.

Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners.

Ability to provide technical expertise on regulatory required information in Safety Management Systems.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and deliverables for multiple people.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $125,000 - $160,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.