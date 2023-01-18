Field Communications Platform Owner

Job summary

The bpx Field Communications Owner will manage the full portfolio of bpx’s wireless, cellular and microwave systems and serve as a liaison between Information Technology, Field Technology, Upstream Operations, and Midstream Operations groups to design, enhance, implement, maintain, support, and troubleshoot bpx Energy’s telecommunications infrastructure. The bpx Field Communications Owner will be expected to actively lead and manage the planning and execution of various telecommunications infrastructure projects that meet stakeholder expectations in budget, timeline, quality, and safety and to stay updated on the latest advancements in telecommunications technologies to ensure futureproof solutions are implemented for field communications. This role requires the ability to work with network engineers, field operations leaders, digital security, facility, and infrastructure teams across multiple functions to gather specifications for improvements, enhancements, processes, and tools along with the ability to lead and implement various telecommunications solutions working with geographically distributed teams and equipment. The bpx Field Communications Owner will be expected to know how to manage and operate the Hitachi Tropos mesh communications system and Cambium point-to-point and point-to-multipoint radios, coordinate multiple teams, drive outcomes and lead contractors to ensure the proper evolution of bpx Energy’s field area networks.

Key Accountabilities Responsible for managing bpx Energy’s Tropos mesh communication systems, Cambium point-to-point and point-to-multipoint communications equipment and LTE networks

Accountable for the direct performance monitoring of wireless, cellular, microwave, data core and corresponding backhaul networks

Responsible for managing project teams and vendors for new communications installations and ensuring proper integration of new devices into bpx’s network

Responsible for reviewing proposals from telecommunication system vendors, preparing vendor technical clarifications and reviewing engineering drawings that show device locations, cable routing layouts, power sources, device installation details, interconnection diagrams, etc.

Responsible for investigating applicable emerging and leading-edge wireless technologies that can address gaps in system operations and requirements and reduce OPEX and deferment

Responsible for managing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licensing, tower leases, and tower equipment modifications and installations

Responsible for being aware of updates to relevant wireless technology regulations as they pertain to field operations and digital security

Responsible for firmware upgrades of field equipment to meet digital security standards

Responsible for IP management for all field communications devices and ensuring that IP addresses are assigned to relevant parties in a timely manner

Responsibly for establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) for all telecommunications systems in order to demonstrate and defend performance quality to various stakeholders, specifically leveraging Network management Systems (NMS) and Manager of Manager (MOM) technologies

Possess a general understanding of data analysis techniques and be able to design, develop and maintain models that provide insight on platform performance

Leverage the DevOps framework to monitor and improve field area network performance to meet business requirements and address performance objectives Essential Education: Degree or equivalent experience in computer science or other STEM-related fields Essential Experience and Job Requirements: 7-10 years of experience in operating and managing relevant digital field communications networks

Extensive experience with Tropos networks, Cambium radios, LTE networks and the SuprOS Communication Network Management System

Extensive understanding of serial communications systems and remote terminal unit (RTU) and programmable logic controller (PLC) configurations as they pertain to oil and gas infrastructure

Extensive experience with Network Operations Centers (NOC) and NMS, NOC monitoring services and other best practices that serve as a first line of defense against network disruptions and failures

Familiarization with CygNet, bpx’s primary SCADA system, and the integration of SCADA systems with communications infrastructure

Familiarization with Aveva Pi, bpx’s primary data historian, and best practices for polling various field devices

Familiarization with the application and maintenance of Cisco IE 2000 and 3300 switches

Familiarization with telecommunications power systems

Extensive experience with mathematics and the ability to make accurate calculations and summarize data.

Possess a general understanding of how to implement and deploy applications on AWS Pay range

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $106,000-$168,232*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. $106,000 - $168,232