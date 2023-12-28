This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Are you a dynamic, results-driven professional with a passion for safety and contractor management? Join BPX Energy as a Field Contractor Management Lead and play a crucial role in safely managing existing contractors and onboarding new talent. This is an exciting opportunity to showcase your expertise in identifying and proactively addressing deficiencies in Safety Management Systems (SMS) and HSE performance. As a key member of our team, you'll manage the Field Assurance Team, ensuring contractors adhere to their Safety Management System. We're looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, demonstrating critical thinking, innovation, trust, and agility in executing complex initiatives.bpx Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manage New Vendor Add Requests analyzing HSE program and performance statistics and providing valuable insights on risk.

Attend Field Quarterly Contractor Safety Meetings on a rotational basis assuming the role of Subject Matter Expert for Contractor Management questions/concerns.

Travel to Houston/Denver offices for periodic meetings.

Delegate/Attend/Conduct Safety Management System Audits for High Consequence Contractors in the field or at contractor office locations.

Work with Contractor Accountable Managers to review contractor performance on a set cadence.

Virtually attend set contractor reviews delivering current HSE performance and recommended actions

Manage Field Assurance team to ensure prioritized field assurance visits are being conducted with high consequence contractors.

Conduct on-site verification to confirm conformance with BPX Energy and or contractor HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements.

Monitor & communicate subscription with ISNetworld & bpx PSCM.

Manage Written Program Exemption Requests from Contractors.

Monitor & communicate Mergers/Acquisition notifications from ISNetworld to bpx PSCM.

Monitor bpx “F” Grade-HSE Performance Improvement Plans & Action Items.

Attend monthly meetings with ISNetworld.

Manage Contractor Connection & Disconnection Requests with ISNetworld.

Conduct periodic maintenance/cleanup of requested contractors.

Serve as contact for general contractor questions, MSA follow-ups with bpx PSCM, and data management.

Manage updates to Contractor HSE Policy, Contractor Expectations Manual, & Safety Management System Audit Protocol.

Periodically conduct trainings for contractor safety management & support other training initiatives

Expectation of 25% field-based activities.

Essential Education and Experience:

Contractor Management experience, PSCM experience with direct accountability for contractor onboarding, experience with risk based auditing OR

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Science, Purchasing/Communications or HSE related preferred

Relevant Contractor Management/HSE experience 5+ years.

Proficient with MS Office suite.

Proficient with ISNetworld.

Proven track record in advising and analyzing Contractor HSE performance related to risk-based perspectives.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.

Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.

Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners.

Ability to provide technical expertise on regulatory required information in Safety Management Systems.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and deliverables for multiple people.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,000-$180,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.