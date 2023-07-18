Field Development Geologist/Geomodeller, GoM

Job summary

The Gulf of Mexico and Canada (GoMC) team is seeking an early to mid-career Field Development Geoscientist with Geomodelling experience to join our thriving Gulf of Mexico business. As part of our Production and Operations organization, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada (GoMC) business has a substantial part to play in our transition from an Integrated Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a fast-paced, challenging development program that has material impact to bp’s bottom line and transition to net zero by 2050, or sooner. As Field Development Geologist on one of our flagship GoM assets, the role will involve providing subsurface input, assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using sound technical knowledge to ensure robust subsurface description and clear articulation of the surface uncertainties and risks of the field to underpin resource progression in support of our area and regional development plans. This role is also specifically looking for someone with geomodelling experience, to lead and support static and dynamic model builds and modelling activity across bp’s GoM assets. A crucial component to this role is effective communication and integration with the other subsurface subdisciplines and cross-functional entities. This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

The Gulf of Mexico and Canada (GoMC) team is seeking an early to mid-career Field Development Geoscientist with Geomodelling experience to join our thriving Gulf of Mexico business. As part of our Production and Operations organization, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada (GoMC) business has a substantial part to play in our transition from an Integrated Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a fast-paced, challenging development program that has material impact to bp’s bottom line and transition to net zero by 2050, or sooner.As Field Development Geologist on one of our flagship GoM assets, the role will involve providing subsurface input, assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using sound technical knowledge to ensure robust subsurface description and clear articulation of the surface uncertainties and risks of the field to underpin resource progression in support of our area and regional development plans.This role is also specifically looking for someone with geomodelling experience, to lead and support static and dynamic model builds and modelling activity across bp’s GoM assets.A crucial component to this role is effective communication and integration with the other subsurface subdisciplines and cross-functional entities.This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Field Development Geologist Accountabilities: Provide key input into field depletion and development plans through integration of diverse cross-disciplinary datasets. Collaborating with subsurface sub-disciplines, wells, operations, and projects to improve both long and short-term value for the asset they support.

Participate in technical studies that underpin a sound understanding and appropriate geological description of reservoirs, ensuring quality of modelling for uncertainty analysis and alternative scenarios.

Provides the necessary geological support for recommended drilling and well work activities, liaising on well objectives and data acquisition consistent with field development plans.

Develop well evaluation and data acquisition plans to assist in the appraisal and management of subsurface uncertainties, risks and mitigations, ensuring that the geological understanding, description(s) and toolkit enable the identification and evaluation of production improvement opportunities.

Builds and uses appropriate geological tools and models, ensuring they are maintained, detailed, and used to support the relevant activities.

Provides input into management presentation and reports, as required, and participates in technical discussions with management and the wider subsurface and geoscience community to share best practice and mentor less experienced geologists.

Supports bp resource compliance commitments.

Complies with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s ‘Who we are’ expectations.

Key Modelling Accountabilities: Plan, lead and/or support appropriate geological model activity in the Gulf of Mexico to inform resource estimation, reservoir performance prediction and development strategy.

Ensure an appropriate reservoir description with a broad range of alternative scenarios to encompass the perceived uncertainty range to feed into the model framing exercises.

Develop robust static models that encompass multiple static scenarios to cover the appropriate uncertainty range that will underpin the development decisions and risk management plans being considered.

Work with key partners on the implementation of the appropriate modelling philosophy and modelling best practice.

Work with Reservoir engineers to calibrate (History Match) integrated static and dynamic simulation models.

Support static modelling development within the region, ensuring bp best practice is applied and effective modelling approaches are shared to foster learning and continually improve the modelling workflow.

Identify and incorporate subject area expertise in geology, geophysics and petrophysics to ensure successful model development. Work in collaboration with specialists (eg. reservoir characterization) to ensure involvement of appropriate expertise.

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant Geoscience field

Essential experience:

The Field Development Geologist/Geomodeller needs:

6+ years of relevant field development geologist and geo-modelling experience

Experience working in agile teams.

Ability to quickly respond to situations, often with incomplete and ambiguous information.

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization.

An ability to switch context easily and manage multiple work fronts simultaneously.

Strong value driven behaviors and ability to work optimally with experienced colleagues with a wide range of technical skills.

Able to distill complex issues into simple, streamlined communications.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Proven people skills, with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment needed to ensure connection with the broad bp user community.

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of RMS & Petrel modelling packages and workflows.

Knowledge of some coding languages may be useful (e.g. RMS IPL, Python).

Understanding of the integration of static and dynamic subsurface descriptions, and subsurface uncertainties in terms of both discrete scenarios and continuous uncertainty of variables.

Experience working in deepwater depositional environments.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.