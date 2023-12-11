Field Engineer - Heavy Duty

United States of America - Remote, US: Chicago, US: Non-Office MN, US: Non-Office KS, United States of America - Iowa - Peosta, US: Non-Office IA, US: Non-Office WI, US: Non-Office MO

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Field Engineer is responsible for delivering heavy duty product / program technical support & assistance to both internal and external parties. Internal support is primarily to the Field Sales Force (FSF), Technology and Marketing. The external support includes National Accounts (NA), Wholesale Distributor (WD) channels and with LabCheck supplier. As needed the FE will work with other 3rd party alliance partners. The FE role differentiates BP products / services and the Castrol brand from other market competitors through use of LabCheck and the savings our offer can generate through accurate oil analysis. The Field Engineer role is to reinforce the product positioning (drain intervals), premium prices, contribute to our products/offers as well as our business relationships. The FE consistently improves sales by looking for new & trade-up product portfolio opportunities, improving margin and customer retention.

Partner with HD National Account Managers to provide face to face support to existing and new customer accounts in assigned territories and support to prospect customers to educate them on the Castrol Maintenance Journey

Present the value of the Maintenance Journey and LabCheck program and extended drain intervals to reinforce the Castrol value proposition and technical benefits as part of business reviews.

Prepare and present field training programs that support new product initiatives and product upgrades which sustain the continued growth of new business in the direct and indirect channel.

Act as an aid to HD NAM in helping customers, distributors and prospects understand what the technical performance aspects of our products.

Work with HD NAMs at corporate & site level in order to improve their maintenance practices & procedures, and ultimately helping them move along the Maintenance Journey,

Design, document & implement field trials in order to prove product acceptability & performance.

Provide field support for oil analysis activities, training, and customer value realization projects.

Support customer with the use of trouble–shooting techniques, up to and including “Root Cause Failure Analysis.

As needed, train customers on interpretation of Used Oil Analysis data.

Support HD National Account customers with the creation & dissemination of special periodic reports including but not limited to lab & site survey reports.

Work with the HD NAM, roll-out new sites as they come about under the customers’ portfolio.

Interface as required with HD equipment OEM's, and their distributors to provide solutions to customer's lubrication and maintenance problems.

Leverage customer relationships to identify candidates for field trials and gain customer agreement to participate.

Own the development of the LabCheck program in order to satisfy customer needs and maintain perceived value in the eyes of customers.

Test lab program as various changes and improvements are deployed.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau and proficiency with Excel and PowerPoint.

Adopt and use the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Bachelor's Degree - Engineering related field preferred

A minimum of 5 years sales or technical experience with focus on large national customers.

Committed; self-starter with little need for direction or supervision.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.

Ability to think strategically to develop / implement long-term account growth and trade up.

Problem solver, investigative in nature.

Ability to teach and train others. Expertise in database management & analysis.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.