Field Environmental Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Field Environmental Advisor will assist the business to safely and responsibly produce hydrocarbons as the field-based interface advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and bp/bpx requirements. The position will coordinate, execute, and track regulatory required compliance activities to ensure life-of-the-well environmental regulatory compliance with federal, state and local rules and regulations. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a dynamic, fast paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will report to the Field Environmental Lead and work with the central environmental team, field HSE team, and field operations personnel.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide day-to-day field environmental support to business unit to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations while maintaining conformance with bpx corporate requirements.

Provide environmental support and guidance, including documenting necessary information to initiate the permitting process when required, through electronic Management of Change (eMOC) review or by direct request for projects to ensure environmental compliance obligations are met.

Ensure compliance with SPCC requirements and assist with spill response and remediation activities, including internal software reporting verification and follow-up, preparing or verifying loss of primary containment (LOPC)/release calculations and facilitating required reporting to applicable regulatory and internal parties, including the EPA, NRC, TCEQ, TRRC, and/or local emergency planning commissions.

Provide day-to-day technical support on waste tracking and waste management (field questions and issues from facility personnel regarding proper waste management).

Be proficient in the use of tools and technology associated with air emissions management (i.e. FLIR camera, engine emission testing protocols/procedures, automation/metering and other data collection, sample collection and analytical methods).

Coordinate and review environmental clearance for new pad or pipeline construction projects in a timely manner.

Aid the Environmental Engineers in support of air, water and waste permitting and compliance programs. This may include, but is not limited to: Conduct site visits to inventory air pollutant emission sources and collect data necessary to quantify emissions and assess compliance with air quality permit terms and regulations Facilitate air compliance programs, complete inspections, and manage recordkeeping related to equipment inventory, engine stack testing, gas and liquids sampling, equipment startup/runtime and verify LDAR IR camera inspections are completed on time by the emissions response team and in alignment with the inspection plan. Collect data and submit information for internal reports and external permit submittals, regulatory reports and conditions of approval. Perform emission calculations and estimates. Assist with data collection, document review and preparation for internal reports and SWPPPs, SPCCs, SPCs and SARA Tier II plans, Greenhouse Gas reports and filings. Assure tracking program for waste management and water use. Collect data and formulate response to agency inspections and inquiries.

Attend and support regulatory compliance audits.

Attend and support PSCM-requested audits.

Lead environmental initiatives and participate in deploying programs on key environmental matters.

Prepare and lead environmental training sessions (in conjunction with Environmental Engineers).

Identify, assess and advise on environmental and compliance risk reduction measures, supporting the investigation of environmental incidents, sharing learnings and implementing corrective actions.

Perform other work-related tasks as assigned.

Essential Education:

BS in natural resources or environmental, physical or biological science or engineering

Essential Experience:

Minimum +5 years’ experience in environmental compliance in the oil and gas industry.

Experience with all aspects of oil and gas gathering, processing, treatment, compression, pumping, and storage including produced water gathering and disposal and electrical power infrastructure.

General understanding of CWA, RCRA, SPCC/FRP, EPCRA, CERCLA, UIC, CAA, MBTA, ESA, TSCA and related interpretation, research, regulatory liaison and reporting requirements.

Working knowledge of federal (EPA, BLM), state (Texas), and local environmental rules and regulations.

Eager personality with a strong sense of initiative, motivation, and inclusive performance.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Proactive in multi-project planning and problem solving.

Successfully balances working independently and as a team player with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with regulatory agency staff and all levels of company office and field staff.

Ability to travel and manage on-site projects to ensure successful, compliant, and safe project delivery.

Desirable criteria:

Experience reviewing and implementing SPCC/SPC, waste management, noise mitigation, and other environmental protection plans

Certified thermographer

Experience liaising with regulatory inspection officers

Additional Information:

This is a fulltime field-based position with field office in Orla, TX. The salaried position has a minimum work schedule of 4x10-hr days per week, and be available for responding to field inquiries or emergencies as they arise.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-180,000.



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

