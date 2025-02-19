Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, improves its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both an elite oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis

The Field Environmental Specialist will assist the business to safely and responsibly produce hydrocarbons as the field-based interface advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and bp requirements. The position will coordinate, execute, and track regulatory required compliance activities to ensure life-of-the-well environmental regulatory compliance with federal, state and local rules and regulations. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a multifaceted, fast paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will report to the Field Environmental Team Lead and work with the central environmental team, field HSE team, and field operations personnel.

Key Accountabilities

Provide day-to-day field environmental support to business unit to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations while maintaining conformance with BP corporate requirements.

Provide environmental support and mentorship, including detailing nevitalnformation to the file or helping to initiate the permitting process when required, through electronic Management of Change (eMOC) review or by direct request for projects to ensure compliance obligations are met.

Ensure compliance with SPCC requirements and assist with spill response and remediation activities, as needed, including IRIS and Enbase reporting, preparing loss of primary containment (LOPC)/release calculations and facilitating required reporting to applicable parties, including the EPA, NRC, TCEQ and/or RRC, LDEQ and/or local parish emergency planning commissions.

Provide day-to-day technical support on waste tracking and waste management (field questions and issues from facility personnel regarding accurate waste management).

Be the authority in the use of tools and technology associated with air emissions management (i.e. FLIR camera, performance testing protocols/procedures, automation/metering and other data collection, sample collection and analytical methods).

Aid the Environmental Engineers in support of air, water and waste permitting and compliance programs. This may include, but is not limited to: Conduct site visits to inventory air pollutant emission sources and collect data vital to quantify emissions and assess compliance with air quality permit terms and regulations Facilitate air compliance programs, complete inspections, and lead recordkeeping related to equipment inventory, engine stack testing, gas and liquids sampling, equipment startup/runtime and LDAR IR camera inspections. Collect data and submit information for internal reports and external permit submittals, regulatory reports and conditions of approval. Perform emission calculations and estimates for routine emissions, as well as greenhouse gas and maintenance, startup and shutdown emissions. Assist with data collection, document review and preparation for internal reports and SWPPPs, SPCCs, SPCs and SARA Tier II plans, Greenhouse Gas reports and filings. Develop, implement and assure tracking program for waste management and water use. Collect data and formulate response to agency inspections and inquiries.

Attend and support regulatory compliance audits.

Attend and support PSCM-requested audits.

Lead environmental initiatives and participate in deploying programs on key environmental matters.

Prepare and lead environmental training sessions (in conjunction with Environmental Engineers).

Identify, assess and advise on environmental and compliance risk reduction measures, supporting the investigation of environmental incidents, sharing learnings and implementing corrective actions.

Perform other work-related tasks as assigned.

Minimum +3 years’ experience in environmental compliance in the oil and gas industry.

Experience with all aspects of oil and gas gathering, processing, treatment, compression, pumping, and storage including produced water gathering and disposal and electrical power infrastructure.

General understanding of CWA, RCRA, SPCC/FRP, EPCRA, CERCLA, UIC, CAA, MBTA, ESA, TSCA and related interpretation, research, regulatory liaison and reporting requirements.

Solid understanding of federal (EPA, BLM), state (Louisiana, Texas), and local environmental rules and regulations.

Eager personality with a strong sense of initiative, motivation, and drive.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Proactive in planning ahead and problem solving.

Successful working independently and as a phenomenal teammate with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with regulatory agency staff and all levels of company office and field staff.

Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery.



Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor of Science in natural resources or environmental, physical or biological science or engineering

Experience reviewing and implementing SPCC/SPC, waste management, noise mitigation, and other environmental protection plans

Certified thermographer

Experience liaising with regulatory inspection officers

Critical Role Details

Travel: 90%+

Schedule: 4on/3off or 8on/6off

Location: Eagle Ford Field Locations

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $90,000- $130,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

