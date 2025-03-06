Field Equipment Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Reliability Engineer is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing authority technical advice relating to various areas of specialties About bp: At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. Key Accountabilities:

Provide experienced advice to the business and the S&OR Engineering Authority.

Support investigations into safety incidents and equipment failures. Conduct FMEA and other root cause investigations.

Conduct quality verification of facility maintenance installations and repairs.

Ensure sites meet all Regulatory requirements on Project Hand Overs.

Technical support for the business on maintenance projects including writing or reviewing 3rd party engineering job notes for scope development and execution.

Support the Retail Engineering & Standards Advisor in the Management of Change (MoC) process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures including Description of the scope, Communication with internal partners, Communication with contractors and suppliers, Assessment of associated risks, identification of all associated costs (total cost of ownership), coordinate implementation in standard drawings design managers as needed.

Support the Retail Engineering & Standards Advisor in innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design.

Ensure facilities maintenance systems are updated with current specifications for retail equipment and services in support of procurement.

Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and store equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service.

Perform reliability analysis of maintenance data to develop equipment preventative maintenance plans and replacement plans for overall maintenance revex and capital costs.

Develop and support training in experienced technical areas for Project and maintenance managers. Raise requisitions and issue receipts as part of the purchase-to-pay process as and when required Education: Engineering degree or equivalent experience

Professional Engineering (PE) License Preferred Experience: Minimum of 5 years' experience in Oil and Gas/Petroleum Industry

Very good knowledge of the Retail Service Station business

Very good technical understanding and technical affinity

Operational experience possible in several business areas

Recognition of long-term requirements and developments and its vital measures

Good communication skills with internal and external contacts

API 1646 and OSHA 10 Hr. certifications (to be fulfilled upon entry into role if not already completed).

Building, Mechanical, Electrical Skills & Proficiencies: Underground Pump and Tank

Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring

Asset Life Cycle Management

Asset Management

Cost-conscious decision-making

Cost Leadership

Cost Performance Management

Defect Elimination

Equipment criticality assessment

Equipment strategies, Facilitation

Group Problem Solving

Influencing

Maintenance

history and coding

Maintenance fundamentals

Presenting

Process Safety Management

Reliability Fundamentals

Reliability in Design

Reliability leadership and governance

Reliability processes and systems

Root cause analysis

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.