Field Equipment Engineer

Entity:Customers & Products
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Reliability Engineer is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing authority technical advice relating to various areas of specialties
About bp: At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
Key Accountabilities:
Education:
Experience:
Skills & Proficiencies:
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.