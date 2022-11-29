Field HSE Advisor

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The Field Safety Advisor will assist the business to safely produce hydrocarbons by applying experience in identifying and proactively addressing safety, health, and loss prevention issues while maintaining compliance with applicable Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) policies, standards, and regulations. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a dynamic, fast paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will work under the direction of the Field Safety Team Lead.



bpx Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for risk management through utilization of tools: Safety 3.0, JSA, Site Walkthrough, CoW

Provide coaching and mentoring to bpx field and contract personnel on how to properly identify, investigate, address, and mitigate issues related to HSE policies and procedures. Additionally, this includes the Leadership Team, Operations personnel, Development personnel, and contract workers.

Provide personal and process safety support to local Operations and Development frontline.

Support site activities with an independent perspective on risks and the strength of the barriers.

Evaluate BU activity set to determine risk profile and plan prioritized field time.

Review verification and incident information for emerging or long-term trends and provide intervention options to Leadership Team.

Verify completion of BPX Energy and regulatory requirements as assigned by central HSE. Document completion of legal and regulatory compliance tasks as assigned by the required deadlines.

Conduct on-site verification to confirm conformance with BPX Energy and or contractor HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements.

Verify that Control of Work systems and processes are understood, implemented, and sustained.

Identify, assess, and monitor personal safety and process safety hazards and barriers. Participate in the development of risk reduction measures to manage the risk.

Support/advise HSE training compliance.

Ensure incidents are promptly entered into BP’s system of record.

Participate in Incident Investigations to determine contributory causes and corrective actions.

Participate in safety meetings; regularly present HSE related topics; communicate and embed HSE Lessons Learned.

Act as Incident Command Safety Officer and/or On-Scene Safety Officer when applicable.

Expectation of 85% field-based activities.

Essential Education and Experience:

Qualifications Operational, construction, or wells experience including informal role of safety champion/mentor, OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Science, HSE related preferred, CHST or CSP preferred, OHST or ASP preferred

Relevant HSE experience 5+ years.

Proficient with MS Office suite.

Proven track record in advising and analyzing HSE performance delivery.

Strongly internally motivated to proactively find potential risks and innovate options to eliminate or mitigate.

Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.

Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners.

Ability to provide technical expertise on health and safety compliance and regulatory programs.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and deliverables for multiple people.

Type of Role: Experienced/Professional Hire

Schedule and Location:

14/14 rotational, field based locations.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $101,000-$144,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.