Job summary

Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Role Synopsis:

The Field HSE Advisor will assist the business to safely produce hydrocarbons by applying experience in identifying and proactively addressing safety, health, and loss prevention issues while maintaining compliance with applicable Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) policies, standards, and regulations. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a dynamic, fast paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will work under the direction of the Field HSE Team Lead.

bpx Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. bpx Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for risk management through utilization of tools: Safety 3.0, JSA, Site Walkthrough, Wellsite Verifications, CoW

Provide coaching and mentoring to bpx field and contract personnel on how to properly identify, investigate, address, and mitigate issues related to HSE policies and procedures. Additionally, this includes the Leadership Team, Operations personnel, Development personnel, and contract workers

Provide personal and process safety support to local Operations and/or Development team

Provide environmental support to the local Operations and/or Development team

Support site activities with an independent perspective on risks and the strength of the barriers

Evaluate BU activity set to determine risk profile and plan prioritized field time

Review verification and incident information for emerging or long-term trends and provide intervention options to Leadership Team

Verify completion of BPX Energy and regulatory requirements as assigned by central HSE. Document completion of legal and regulatory compliance tasks as assigned by the required deadlines

Conduct on-site verification to confirm conformance with BPX Energy and or contractor HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements

Verify that Control of Work systems and processes are understood, implemented, and sustained

Identify, assess, and monitor personal safety and process safety hazards and barriers. Participate in the development of risk reduction measures to manage the risk

Support/advise HSE training compliance

Ensure incidents are promptly entered into BP’s system of record

Conduct Environmental tasks as assigned

Participate in Incident Investigations to determine contributory causes and corrective actions

Participate in safety meetings; regularly present HSE related topics; communicate and embed HSE Lessons Learned

Act as Incident Command Safety Officer and/or On-Scene Safety Officer when applicable

Expectation of 85% field-based activities

Essential Education and Experience: