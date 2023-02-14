Field P&C Senior Manager

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The People & Culture Field Senior Manager partners with the Leadership Team and Store Operations Senior Leadership to build and execute the Retail People Plan for our Store Operations team in a dynamic, fast-paced business. The People Plan consists of five key components to position Thorntons as an excellent employment choice in the retail industry: (1) Hire and Retain the Right Retail Talent to Consistently Execute our Offer, (2) Provide Great Retail Training & Systems (3) Build Retail Career Paths & Opportunities (4) Promote a Culture of Ownership and Service (5) Improve our Employment Status & Competitive Position in the Retail Industry.

Essential Job Functions

Hire & Retain the Right Retail Talent to Consistently Execute our Offer

• Ensure that all recruitment & selection plans & processes are followed to hire candidates that fit our business needs and culture. (Hire for Fast, Friendly, Fresh, In-stock & Clean).

• Set content & time requirements for all Retail & SSC Leaders to recruit talent in Store Operations.

• Ensure that Onboarding is a 90-day process, with verifiable check points, to ensure newly hired team members are embraced & set up for success.

• Tie all metrics to turnover goals that are agreed to by the Leadership Team and Operations Leadership.



Build Retail Career Paths & Opportunities

• Ensure that from day 91, once beyond initial orientation, that every Store Operations team member has an Individual Development Plan (IDP) that is executed and updated at least once a year.

• Set content & time requirements for all Store Operations Leaders to develop our workforce.

• Build a Career Path System for Retail Advancement Opportunities, and widely publish success.

• Tie Career Path System to Training & Labor Metrics (Efficiency & Effectiveness) that are agreed to by the Leadership Team and Operations Leadership.



Improve our Employment Status & Competitive Position in the Retail Industry as a Favorite Place To Work

Work closely with Operations Leadership, HR Services & Benefits, and the Communications team to build and promote, internally & externally, all the benefits for working at Thorntons, and be known for:

• Transparent competitive pay & benefit position, tied to tenure & performance.

• Ownership through Performance bonuses.

• A Great Culture…Winning Team & A Proud Career.

• Provide Careers, Workplace Stability & Work/Life Balance.

• Tie Employment Position to Known Recognition as an Employer of Choice that is agreed to by the Leadership Team and Operations Leadership.



Promote a Culture of Ownership & Service

• Measure cultural performance through Engagement Assessments & make necessary adjustments from learnings.

• Start all training classes & meetings with a values example/recognition.

• Publicize & reward cultural champions.

• Tie culture to quality of workforce and retention metrics that are agreed to by the Leadership Team and Operations Leadership.



Provide Great Retail Training & Systems

• Collaborate with Store Operations to identify training needs and to help build and execute efficient & effective training to ensure each team member is skilled and capable to perform their duties in each position as (1) they progress through a career path at Thorntons and (2) they need to utilize new tools & processes.

• Tie training to performance expectations & metrics that are agreed to by the Leadership Team and Operations Leadership.



Focus on Safety Leadership

All responsibilities shall be carried out with a focus on the safety of Thorntons’ guests and team members, embodying principles of Safety Leadership and communicating the importance of safety within Field HR and Store Operations.



Preferred Qualifications

Education

▪ Bachelor’s Degree in Business and/or HR Management



Experience

▪ Minimum of 10 years leadership experience in retail and HR management



Knowledge/Skills

▪ Knowledge and experience in employment law, compensation programs, workforce planning, talent management, employee relations, safety, training & development.

▪ Excellent interpersonal and coaching skills.

▪ Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office, including Excel.

▪ Evidence of the practice of a high level of confidentiality.

▪ Active affiliation with appropriate HR networks and organizations, ongoing community involvement.

▪ Business acumen to build and manage a division-wide HR budget.



Other Considerations

Regular travel required

