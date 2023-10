Field Safety Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Field HSE Advisor will assist the business to safely produce hydrocarbons by applying experience in identifying and proactively addressing safety, health, and loss prevention issues while maintaining compliance with applicable Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) policies, standards, and regulations. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a dynamic, fast paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will work under the direction of the Field HSE Team Lead.bpx Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. bpx Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier U.S. onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for risk management through utilization of tools: Safety 3.0, JSA, Site Walkthrough, Wellsite Verifications, CoW

Provide coaching and mentoring to bpx field and contract personnel on how to properly identify, investigate, address, and mitigate issues related to HSE policies and procedures. Additionally, this includes the Leadership Team, Operations personnel, Development personnel, and contract workers.

Provide personal and process safety support to local Operations and/or Development team.

Provide environmental support to the local Operations and/or Development team.

Support site activities with an independent perspective on risks and the strength of the barriers.

Evaluate BU activity set to determine risk profile and plan prioritized field time.

Review verification and incident information for emerging or long-term trends and provide intervention options to Leadership Team.

Verify completion of BPX Energy and regulatory requirements as assigned by central HSE. Document completion of legal and regulatory compliance tasks as assigned by the required deadlines.

Conduct on-site verification to confirm conformance with BPX Energy and or contractor HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements.

Verify that Control of Work systems and processes are understood, implemented, and sustained.

Identify, assess, and monitor personal safety and process safety hazards and barriers. Participate in the development of risk reduction measures to manage the risk.

Support/advise HSE training compliance.

Ensure incidents are promptly entered into BP’s system of record.

Conduct Environmental tasks as assigned

Participate in Incident Investigations to determine contributory causes and corrective actions.

Participate in safety meetings; regularly present HSE related topics; communicate and embed HSE Lessons Learned.

Act as Incident Command Safety Officer and/or On-Scene Safety Officer when applicable.

Expectation of 85% field-based activities.

Essential Education and Experience:

Operational, construction, or wells experience including informal role of safety champion/mentor, OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Science, Environmental, HSE related preferred, CHST or CSP preferred, OHST or ASP preferred

Relevant HSE experience 5+ years.

Proficient with MS Office suite.

Proven track record in advising and analyzing HSE performance delivery.

Strongly internally motivated to proactively find potential risks and innovate options to eliminate or mitigate.

Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills.

Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners.

Ability to provide technical expertise on health and safety compliance and regulatory programs.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and deliverables for multiple people.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $100,000 - $130,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.