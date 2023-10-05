This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Field Safety Technician is a critical member of BP’s Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) Team. As the Field Safety Technician, you will have responsibility to manage assigned Health and Safety programs and exercise the proper application of industrial hygiene and Safety principles in field maintenance and construction scenarios. You will also support site-wide implementation of new and revised practices and programs for industrial hygiene and safety initiatives.You will partner with Operations, Maintenance, and other departments to evaluate work areas, work procedures, the working environment, accident/injury metrics and other aspects relating to occupational health and safety. You will work within the refinery Health & Safety Team and provide direct support to Operations, Maintenance, Project, and Turnaround groups. The role will experience a collaborative and fast paced work environment that holds safety paramount in work processes.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Provide safety leadership and field presence during routine maintenance, major maintenance outages and projects

• Support field permitting activities for Hot Work and Confined Space Entry Activities, including evaluation of health & safety hazards and implementation of controls. This may involve climbing to extended heights, entry into confined spaces, and shift work.

• Support periods of high activity as an area health and safety lead for projects and turnarounds.

• Conduct and document field safety observations and assessments

• Development and implementation of assigned health and safety policies, procedures, and training materials.

• Conduct/participate in health and safety related incident investigations

• Effectively work with all levels of refinery employees, contractors, and other bp safety representatives throughout the company

• Perform additional duties and responsibilities as required.

This role will work extended and modified shifts (swings, weekends, nights, etc) during periods of high intensity work and mini shift coverage

Essential Education and Experience

• 3 years of experience in the oil and gas, chemical, or construction industry. Internship or co-op experience will be considered.

• Knowledge in the application of local, state, and federal laws governing occupational health and safety. Especially Confined Space Entry requirements.

• Must be a demonstrated self-starter who can function well with minimal supervision

• Ability to work well in a team environment, adapt to changing priorities, detail oriented and can complete prioritized tasks in a timely manner

• Demonstrate critical thinking and problem solving abilities, technical writing proficiency, as well as excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

• Must be able to walk and stand for long periods of time, climb ladders, stairs, scaffolding, and have experience working safely inside confined spaces and at heights in an industrial environment.

• Job will require the use of personal protective equipment, including but not limited to flame retardant clothing, chemical suits, respirators, fall protection systems, hardhats, and other equipment as dictated by the safety requirements of the work.

• Ability to use Microsoft programs including PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, Publisher, and Excel.

• OHST or CHST, or the ability to obtain within one year of employment

• Experience with any of the following subject matters is desired: fall protection systems, machine guarding, scaffolding, excavation/trenching, lifting/rigging, workman’s compensation, lead, asbestos, or silica programs.

• Experience with direct reading gas detection equipment and other industrial hygiene sampling

Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/ equipment

How much do we pay (Base)? $98,000 -148,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.