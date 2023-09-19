Job summary

Our Customers success is our business! The Field Sales Lead is responsible for managing current contractual customer relationships, and identifying and acquiring new customers within a specified geographic territory. New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also implements BP marketing offers with the customer and provides customers with guidance to improve marketing capabilities and site execution. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput. The Field Sales Lead must have the ability to implement strategic network plans for their assigned portfolio. This assignment is accountable for approximately ≤ 500 million gallons of annual fuel sales. Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Description Responsible for managing all aspects of BP contracts with customers. Business development through existing and new customers. Supervise financial risk of BP vis-à-vis customer’s credit limits. Grow margin and volume. Cultivate long term relationships with customers. Work with customers to establish a common set of goals and objectives linked to the account plan with a focus on value creation, growth, mutual ownership and execution. Secure customer commitment to actions necessary to improve mutual value through negotiation. Sell-in and ensure consistent communication and execution of BP marketing programs and offers across Branded jobber channel Mange volume forecasting and allocation process. Perform account reviews, reinforcing BP value proposition to facilitate overall business, opportunity pipeline management and site execution results and getting customer management agreement to field initiatives that need to be completed. Experience 3 - 5 years of front-line sales and or customer facing experience required. Advanced knowledge of distributor business and B2B relationship management. At least 5 years in functional relationship management roles including dealing with senior management Skills & Knowledge Strong advocacy and interpersonal skills (internal and with 3rd parties). Ability to identify and develop new and non-traditional business opportunities, as well as new customers. Strong negotiation skills. Ability to manage difficult situations and conversations. Tenacity in pursuing delivery of business results. Knowledge of distributor businesses and B2B relationship management, Strong communication skills – written & verbal. Skilful use of MS Office Suite. Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players.





Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Business Development Planning, Business Development Strategy, Business Sales, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Relationship Management, Retail Sales, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



