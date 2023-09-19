Our Customers success is our business! The Field Sales Lead is responsible for managing current contractual customer relationships, and identifying and acquiring new customers within a specified geographic territory. New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also implements BP marketing offers with the customer and provides customers with guidance to improve marketing capabilities and site execution. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput. The Field Sales Lead must have the ability to implement strategic network plans for their assigned portfolio. This assignment is accountable for approximately ≤ 500 million gallons of annual fuel sales. Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is fully remote
Business Acumen, Business Development Planning, Business Development Strategy, Business Sales, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Relationship Management, Retail Sales, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.