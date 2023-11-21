Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The Field Sales Support Lead supports the Vice President of COCO Operations in the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) in the areas of day-to-day field support, food and personal safety & compliance, store emergency response, data and analytics triage, and sales operations program management. The role serves as the first point of contact for any Operations projects or tactics that are not directly tied to responsibilities and ownership of the Operations Excellence team. The Field Sales Support Lead would interact directly with the Operations Excellence team for all things training, labor modeling, store innovation, and impact and implementation planning.The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic attitude to help us continue to build the top tier convenience retail chain of the future.



Lead all aspects of and implement day-to-day field support up to and including:

Emergency readiness and response across the COCO organization

Data and P&L triage and action planning with field leadership

Overall sales business advisor for VP of COCO operations

Safety and compliance program ownership, including implementation and action planning across both personal and food safety in partnership with HSSE

Immediate site level outage and guest experience support to triage and remedy miscellaneous issues impacting our ability to deliver superior brand standards and guest experience daily

Overall ownership of any incentive/bonus programs and enhancements, store based uniforms, restricted sales and mystery shop programs, and personal/food safety auditing

Consistent implementation of sales initiatives in stores

Align strategy with training and operation process through cross-functional collaboration & partnership

Develop effective implementation plans for sales initiatives that support the Impact Planning process; ensure the delivery of learning objectives while continuing to evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation planning in partnership with the Ops Excellence team

Lead the delivery of any organizational sales programs that drive behaviors to achieve our big rock of Deliver the Budget; Maintain the cross-functional connection of activities to quickly identify blockers to clear to deliver the plan and achieve incentive goals as built

Information to govern compliance & execution

Develop, implement, & maintain performance measurement tools to support Store Operations execution & compliance related to sales performance and safety/compliance

Communicate operations technology and innovation strategy and performance to all levels of the organization

Leads a safety culture through consistent demonstration of safe practices as well as standardizing safety guardrails for all field-based initiatives

Ideally office based out of Louisville, KY, not required

Must be willing to travel overnight several days a month (typically 25-40% of time)

Bachelor's degree in business or equivalent work experience, preferred

Minimum 3-5 years preferred retail operations experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a leadership role coordinating multi-unit leaders or support staff

Assess risk, identify potential solutions, and resolve conclusions or next steps

Interpret and analyze quantitative data, including but not limited to spreadsheets, floor plans, and capacity charts

Synthesize and condense research, evaluation reports and findings for presentation, publication, and distribution to stakeholders

Lead projects through the development of specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish work in a highly dynamic environment

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously

Flexible and adaptable

Innovative and strategic

Self-motivated, structured, and organized work

Strong leadership and social skills

Communicates factually and with precision and confidence

Teamwork and delegation skills

Keen judgment and emotional intelligence



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth



