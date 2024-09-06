Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for a Field Service Electrical, Instrumentation, and Controls Technician position! In this role you will install, configure, tackle, and maintain plant equipment. Identifies, analyzes, and repairs equipment failures, orders and replaces parts as needed. Answers basic operator questions about equipment features. May provide some operator training. Has basic knowledge of the organization’s equipment. Works on projects of limited complexity in a support role. This is a hands-on position requiring direct involvement with equipment set-up, installation, commissioning and solving.

Monday thru Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm. Travel Requirement of 25-50%. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Assists with the production of electrical control system designs and modifications

Learns control system techniques and standard processes

Assists with new plant start up testing.

Maintains current knowledge of the latest codes, standards and best practices to encourage electrical safety for personnel and equipment protection. Fulfills the role of technical authority regarding electrical and general process safety in the workplace, and always sets a positive example of the company safety culture. Approach designs with safety and long-term serviceability as top priorities.

Assists with interface and solving responsibility for power plant and high BTU plant control systems to include utility interface (SCADA and RTU), PLC programming for a wide variety of processes, control system hardware and wiring, HMI systems, and a wide variety of hard-wired control circuits.

Assists the bid solicitation process from equipment suppliers and coordinates procurement of major control systems components such as switchgear, custom control panels, MCC’s, PLC’s, and HMI systems.

Maintains knowledge of the AE design process and specifications leading to construction documents.

Proficient in generation and industrial load utility interconnection, utility RTU and SCADA systems, communication protocols, PLC and HMI programming, and a variety of instrumentation.

Assists with the creation, updates, and modification of a wide variety of control panel designs including redesign and modification using AutoCAD and other applicable software.

Works closely with all engineering teams as well as operations staff to fully understand each process and provide design input regarding controllability, reliability, and safety.

Assists with quality control over all new control systems equipment, performing pre-delivery inspections and tests at supplier facilities where needed.

Learning to make decisions on accurate equipment selection and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability.

Steadfast dedication to safety and able to positively represent a company safety culture.

Customer focused for both internal and external customers. The major customer of the electrical & controls technician is the operations group of Archaea Energy Services, LLC.

Motivated and committed to Quality and Results.

Ethics, Integrity and Character with regard to safety, fiscal responsibility, and customer support.

Technical ability and solving skills are a must, Providing on-site, phone and email support for all levels of co-workers with all ranges of experience levels.

Ability to work independently in a multi-skilled team environment.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Able to set priorities and prioritize as needed.

Make improvements, accept and look for change. Always work on new projects by first looking back on past projects with an attitude of continuous improvement and adoption of standard methodologies.

Communicate accurately and frequently with supervisors, managers, and plant operations personnel.

3-5 years of related experience in a technical role.

Experience with generator paralleling switchgear and genset controls.

Experience with natural gas or LFG fueled engines in either power generation or gas compression applications (preferably Cat engines).

Familiar with protective relays and power metering equipment (solving, testing, startup or commissioning).

Understands a variety of generator excitation and load control systems.

Previous experience with PLC programming and solving, preferably GE/Fanuc or GE Intelligent Platforms (Proficy Machine Edition or Cimplicity).

Familiar with HMI programming or solving (no specific manufacturer).

Experience working with and solving VFD motor controls and basic process control equipment (pressure, flow, temperature sensors).

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Controls and control systems, Cost-conscious decision-making, Field Services, Landfill Operations, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.