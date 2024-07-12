Field Service Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

SCHEDULE: Monday thru Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm. Travel Requirement of 25-50%. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assists with the production of electrical control system designs and modifications

Learns control system techniques and best practices

Assists with new plant start up testing.

Maintains current knowledge of the latest codes, standards and best practices to encourage electrical safety for personnel and equipment protection. Fulfills the role of technical expert regarding electrical and general process safety in the workplace, and always sets a positive example of the company safety culture. Approaches designs with safety and long-term serviceability as top priorities.

Assists with interface and troubleshooting responsibility for power plant and high BTU plant control systems to include utility interface (SCADA and RTU), PLC programming for a wide variety of processes, control system hardware and wiring, HMI systems, and a wide variety of hard-wired control circuits.

Assists the bid solicitation process from equipment suppliers and oversees procurement of major control systems components such as switchgear, custom control panels, MCC’s, PLC’s, and HMI systems.

Maintains knowledge of the AE design process and specifications leading to construction documents.

Proficient in generation and industrial load utility interconnection, utility RTU and SCADA systems, communication protocols, PLC and HMI programming, and a variety of instrumentation.

Assists with the creation, updates, and modification of a wide variety of control panel designs including redesign and modification using AutoCAD and other applicable software.

Works closely with all engineering disciplines as well as operations staff to fully understand each process and provide design input regarding controllability, reliability, and safety.

Assists with quality control over all new control systems equipment, performing pre-delivery inspections and tests at supplier facilities where needed.

Learning to make decisions on proper equipment selection and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability.

REQUIREMENTS

Unyielding dedication to safety and able to positively represent a company safety culture.

Customer focused for both internal and external customers. The major customer of the electrical & controls technician is the operations group of Archaea Energy Services, LLC. Customer focus must be on support of plant operations staff.

Motivated and driven for Quality and Results.

Ethics, Integrity and Character with regard to safety, fiscal responsibility, and customer support.

Technical ability and troubleshooting skills are a must. The candidate must be able to provide on-site, phone and email support for all levels of co-workers with all ranges of experience levels.

Ability to work independently in a multi-skilled team environment.

Able to work under pressure with minimal frustration.

Strong organizational skills.

Able to set priorities and reprioritize as needed.

Make improvements, accept and look for change. Always work on new projects by first looking back on past projects with a mindset of continuous improvement and adoption of best practices.

Communicate accurately and frequently with supervisors, managers, and plant operations personnel.

3-5 years of related experience in a technical role.

Experience with generator paralleling switchgear and genset controls.

Experience with natural gas or LFG fueled engines in either power generation or gas compression applications (preferably Cat engines).

Familiar with protective relays and power metering equipment (troubleshooting, testing, startup or commissioning).

Understands a variety of generator excitation and load control systems.

Previous experience with PLC programming and troubleshooting, preferably GE/Fanuc or GE Intelligent Platforms (Proficy Machine Edition or Cimplicity).

Familiar with HMI programming or troubleshooting (no specific manufacturer).

Experience working with and troubleshooting VFD motor controls and basic process control equipment (pressure, flow, temperature sensors).

Must possess a valid driver’s license.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Controls and control systems, Cost-conscious decision-making, Field Services, Landfill Operations, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



