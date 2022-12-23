Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Field Service Specialist

Field Service Specialist

Field Service Specialist

  • Location United States - Texas - Odessa
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143880BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are literally defining the future - reimagining & reinventing energy

We are seeking a highly-motivated, mechanically inclined Production Operator with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. You will be responsible for working in the Permian) field with other teams to install new infrastructure (well, equipment, facilities), perform repairs, perform preventative maintenance on existing equipment, diagnose issues, conduct root cause failure analysis, pre and post job reviews, handle contractor work, collect data / validate conditions, and investigate customer/3rd party issues.

Key components of this role are supporting a manufacturing business mindset with periodic quality assurance or verifications of business processes including safety, understanding and driving non-desired outcomes (defects and variability) out of the operating model, and collaborating across teams to drive improvement into the business though fundamental changes in operating practices. The physical demands are frequent: standing, walking, bending, stooping, pushing, pulling, and repetitive foot, leg, hand, arm, shoulder, and torso movements. In addition, there are periodic demands of: operating power equipment, sitting at desk, utilizing computers and phones and occasionally lifting or moving up to 50lbs.

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

You have experience in oil and gas or other manufacturing/industrial business and an electro-mechanical background with experience working in lean processes environment. You are conscious of desired vs. non-desired outcomes and willingness to affect change and have a growth mindset with a proven ability to learn and adapt quickly. You also possess extraordinary listening and social skills along with upbeat, naturally inquisitive, and confidence-instilling approach both remotely and in person. You are comfortable closing out estimates, completing post-construction checks, and reviewing contractor invoices


WHY JOIN US?

At bp/bpx energy, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include (but not limited to*) access to:
  • Health, vision and dental insurance
  • Spending accounts
  • Flexible working schedule
  • A paid time off policy that considers experience
  • Other time off programs to help with personal matters (sick leave, bereavement, etc.)
  • Disability coverage (short and long-term)
  • Discretionary annual bonus program
  • Long-term incentive program
  • Paid parental leave
  • Generous 401K matching program through our Employee Savings Plan
  • Group Universal Life
  • Occupational Accidental Death
  • Basic life/accidental death and dismemberment
  • bp Care (Employee Assistance Program)

Please note that bpx energy considers a variety of factors when setting compensation
*Please see the bp LifeBenefits site for further information. Further note that eligibility for and participation in all benefits offerings described above are subject to the terms of conditions of the applicable benefit plan.

How much do we pay (Base)? $ 78,000 - 117,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. Further note that the estimate excludes (a) the value of any potential and discretionary annual cash bonus, and (b) the value of potential long-term incentive for the position, and (c) the value of any of the other potential benefit offerings listed above.

STILL INTERESTED?

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of reimagining and reinventing the future of energy.

This vacancy has been posted internally in accordance with our Talent Acquisition Policy, which expects all employees to be in role for a minimum of 2 years before considering another position. If you have recently been placed in a new role as part of Reinvent, you will need to attach SVP approval to your application for any position.
Applications will be considered as per our usual process for out of scope employees such as Graduates and frontline teams, which were not part of Reinvent or in countries where an internal posting is required from a legislation perspective.

We also welcome external referrals for this position.
*For reference (https://myhr.bp.com/plus/myhr/career/cr-resourcing/Documents/talent-acquisition-policy.pdf)

Apply Search all jobs at bp