Field Service Specialist

You have experience in oil and gas or other manufacturing/industrial business and an electro-mechanical background with experience working in lean processes environment. You are conscious of desired vs. non-desired outcomes and willingness to affect change and have a growth mindset with a proven ability to learn and adapt quickly. You also possess extraordinary listening and social skills along with upbeat, naturally inquisitive, and confidence-instilling approach both remotely and in person. You are comfortable closing out estimates, completing post-construction checks, and reviewing contractor invoices
At bp/bpx energy, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life.
Please note that bpx energy considers a variety of factors when setting compensation
*Please see the bp LifeBenefits site for further information. Further note that eligibility for and participation in all benefits offerings described above are subject to the terms of conditions of the applicable benefit plan.
How much do we pay (Base)? $ 78,000 - 117,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. Further note that the estimate excludes (a) the value of any potential and discretionary annual cash bonus, and (b) the value of potential long-term incentive for the position, and (c) the value of any of the other potential benefit offerings listed above.
Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of reimagining and reinventing the future of energy.
