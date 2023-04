Field Service Specialist

Job summary

We are seeking a highly-motivated, mechanically inclined Production Operator with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. I/E, electrical, and programming experience is a plus. You will be responsible for working in the field with other teams to install new infrastructure (well, equipment, facilities), perform repairs, perform preventative maintenance on existing equipment, diagnose issues, conduct root cause failure analysis, pre and post job reviews, handle contractor work, collect data / validate conditions, and investigate customer/3rd party issues.



Key components of this role are supporting a continuous improvement business mindset with periodic quality assurance or verifications of business processes including safety, understanding and driving non-desired outcomes (defects and variability) out of the operating model, and collaborating across teams to drive improvement into the business though fundamental changes in operating practices. The physical demands are frequent: standing, walking, bending, stooping, pushing, pulling, and repetitive foot, leg, hand, arm, shoulder, and torso movements. In addition, there are periodic demands of: operating power equipment, sitting at desk, utilizing computers and phones and occasionally lifting or moving up to 50lbs.

Key Accountabilities:

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with remote staff on problems that may be encountered using phone, video, Office 365, or virtual assist technology

Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every single day in the field.

Gain full cycle understanding of oil and gas operating systems from reservoir to sales line.

Actively schedule activities and make yourself available to assist others and build partnerships.

Seek out opportunities to increase capability and capacity and assist in identifying training gaps within the team.

Actively participate as a member of business unit to improve team processes and build interdependent team safety culture.

Proven ability to learn or conduct basic failure analysis, nodal analysis

Validated problem-solving ability used in similar settings with impactful results to the business.

Experience using data to drive decision-making

High level of aptitude and interest with new technology

Working knowledge of artificial lift systems to include plunger lift/pumping units/compression.

High school diploma required.

Experience in oil and gas or other manufacturing/industrial business

Technical school certificate or degree

Electrical and mechanical background with experience working in lean processes environment

Conscious of desired vs. non-desired outcomes and willingness to affect change

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

Extraordinary listening and social skills along with upbeat, naturally inquisitive, and confidence-instilling approach both remotely and in person.

Close out estimates, complete post-construction checks, complete as-builts and review contractor invoices.

Experience managing contractors to ensure safe job execution.

Adaptable to changes in the work environment and handling challenging demands.

Understanding of databases, data entry, and use of apps to enter data.

Note: 8 hour - 5 day work schedule with overtime as needed, on a 7 day on call/weekend coverage rotation every third week.We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $76,000-$114,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.