Field Service Specialist

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas. We are seeking a highly-motivated, mechanically inclined Production Operator with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. You will be responsible for working in the Eagle Ford Basin with other teams to install new infrastructure (well, equipment, facilities), perform repairs, perform preventative maintenance on existing equipment, diagnose issues, conduct root cause failure analysis, pre and post job reviews, handle contractor work, collect data / validate conditions, and investigate customer/3rd party issues.



Key components of this role are supporting a manufacturing business mindset with periodic quality assurance or verifications of business processes including safety, understanding and driving non-desired outcomes (defects and variability) out of the operating model, and collaborating across teams to drive improvement into the business though fundamental changes in operating practices. The physical demands are frequent: standing, walking, bending, stooping, pushing, pulling, and repetitive foot, leg, hand, arm, shoulder, and torso movements. In addition, there are periodic demands of: operating power equipment, sitting at desk, utilizing computers and phones and occasionally lifting or moving up to 50lbs.

Key Accountabilities:

The FSS role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Eagle Ford operations

Responsible for exhibiting a strong safety culture through personal behaviors, standards, verifications & peer example

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.

Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

Ensure delivery of the production / project component of the asset business plan

Provide day to day execution of field and production activities

Operate in compliance with mechanical integrity requirements, i.e. SCE (safety critical) inspections

Serve as a member of the Operations Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP policies, procedures and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS)

Essential experience and job requirements:

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Demonstrated ability to problem solve

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value

Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

Take responsibility and ownership of personal performance

Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business

Keep commitments, listen to others and authentically support change

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

Strong interpersonal and communication skills