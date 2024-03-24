This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a highly-motivated, mechanically inclined Production Operator with a growth mindset who enjoys a multifaceted, hands on, field-based work environment. You will be responsible for working in the Permian Basin with other teams to install new infrastructure (well, equipment, facilities), perform repairs, perform preventative maintenance on existing equipment, diagnose issues, conduct root cause failure analysis, pre and post job reviews, handle contractor work, collect data / validate conditions, and investigate customer/3rd party issues.

Key Responsibilities

In this role, the Field Service Specialist supporting a manufacturing business mindset with periodic quality assurance or verifications of business processes including safety, understanding and driving non-desired outcomes (defects and variability) out of the operating model, and collaborating across teams to drive improvement into the business though fundamental changes in operating practices. The physical demands are frequent: standing, walking, bending, stooping, pushing, pulling, and repetitive foot, leg, hand, arm, shoulder, and torso movements. In addition, there are periodic demands of: operating power equipment, sitting at desk, utilizing computers and phones and occasionally lifting or moving up to 50lbs.

What we need from you:

· Ability to communicate clearly and optimally with remote staff on problems that may be encountered using phone, video or virtual assist technology

· Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every single day in the field.

· Gain full cycle understanding of oil and gas operating systems from reservoir to sales line.

· Actively schedule activities and make yourself available to assist others and build partnerships.

· Seek out opportunities to increase capability and capacity and assist in identifying training gaps within the team.

· Actively participate as a member of business unit to improve team processes and build interdependent team culture.

· Proven ability to learn or conduct basic failure analysis, nodal analysis

· Validated problem-solving ability used in similar settings with impactful results to the business.

· Experience using data to drive decision-making

· High level of proficiency and interest with new technology

Preferred skills and behaviors:

· Experience in oil and gas or other manufacturing/industrial business

· Understanding of oil and gas industry

· Electro-mechanical background with experience working in lean processes environment

· Conscious of desired vs. non-desired outcomes and willingness to affect change

· Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

· Extraordinary listening and social skills along with upbeat, naturally inquisitive, and confidence-instilling approach both remotely and in person.

· Close out estimates, complete post-construction checks, complete as-builds and review contractor invoices

· Adaptable to changes in the work environment, handling challenging demands, and dealing with frequent changes, delays or unexpected events

· Understanding of databases, data architecture, and technologies used to transform and transport data

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000 - $115,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Schedule: 14/14 – 12 hrs – WITH VACATION – Global: 42 – 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 and Meal and Travel Allowance



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.