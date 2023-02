Job summary

To continue our strong momentum to Reimagine Retail, the Facilities Management team is vital to asset uptime and customer satisfaction. As such, we have an exciting opportunity for a Field Services Coordinator based in Perth to join us on our journey to reimagine and continue to perform. At the same time, we transform how we maintain and optimise performance.





What you can expect in this role:

Conduct regular field audits of site and asset condition, planned maintenance schedule compliance and quality of work completed

Review quotations and scope of work to ensure good value for money

Report, support and investigate incidents as required

Work with service providers to identify improvement opportunities

Support our Program Delivery team with scoping, scheduling and delivery of programs

Formal qualifications in a technical field or a trades' background with facilities management experience

Strong problem-solving abilities

Knowledge in safety and operational risk management

Experience working within a commercial industry

Above minimum standard Superannuation

Company vehicle

Discount on fuel for yourself and another household member

Opportunity to join bp's share match program

Excellent career development opportunities

If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.