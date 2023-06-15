Field Supervisor SIS

Responsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Bp is een internationale energieorganisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden.
Als maintenance organisatie zorgen wij ervoor dat onze raffinaderij veilig is en de gewenste beschikbaarheid en betrouwbaarheid heeft. Ons team bestaat uit trotse, servicegerichte, efficiënte en goed getrainde mensen, die het hart vormen van de bpRR Maintenance organisatie.
Wij willen deze visie bereiken door, samen met onze contractors en leveranciers;
We zijn altijd op zoek naar verbeteringen en investeren in onze veiligheid, mensen, processen, organisatie en middelen. Wil jij, net als bp, in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil maken?
Wij zijn op zoek naar een
Field Supervisor Site Service (SIS)
Je start bij ons als Field Supervisor Site Service (SIS) met de intentie om door te groeien naar de functie van Teamleider Site Service Non-routine Maintenance.
De Field Supervisor Site Service is verantwoordelijk voor de veilige, efficiënte en effectieve uitvoering van al het onderhoud binnen het aandachtsgebied (o.a. gebouwen en terreinen). Uiteraard in lijn met de gemaakte plannen en het werkproces.
In deze positie zal jij onder meer:
Wat heb je nodig:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.