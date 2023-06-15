Field Supervisor SIS

This role is not eligible for relocation

Bp is een internationale energieorganisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden.

Als maintenance organisatie zorgen wij ervoor dat onze raffinaderij veilig is en de gewenste beschikbaarheid en betrouwbaarheid heeft. Ons team bestaat uit trotse, servicegerichte, efficiënte en goed getrainde mensen, die het hart vormen van de bpRR Maintenance organisatie.

Wij willen deze visie bereiken door, samen met onze contractors en leveranciers;

Altijd veilig te werken volgens onze geldende bp regels en externe wet- en regelgeving,

Het consequent gebruiken van de maintenance en reliability werkprocessen, methodes en technieken.

Zorgvuldig geprioriteerde, goed voorbereide werkzaamheden tegen optimale kosten en kwaliteit uit te voeren.

We zijn altijd op zoek naar verbeteringen en investeren in onze veiligheid, mensen, processen, organisatie en middelen. Wil jij, net als bp, in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil maken?

Wij zijn op zoek naar een

Field Supervisor Site Service (SIS)

Je start bij ons als Field Supervisor Site Service (SIS) met de intentie om door te groeien naar de functie van Teamleider Site Service Non-routine Maintenance.

De Field Supervisor Site Service is verantwoordelijk voor de veilige, efficiënte en effectieve uitvoering van al het onderhoud binnen het aandachtsgebied (o.a. gebouwen en terreinen). Uiteraard in lijn met de gemaakte plannen en het werkproces.



In deze positie zal jij onder meer:

Toezien op een veilige, efficiënte en effectieve uitvoering van het periodiek en correctief onderhoud volgens plan (schedule, budget en voldoet aan de gestelde kwaliteitseisen);

Het voorbereiden van werkpakketten, verwerking in SAP en het bewaken van de voortgang van de uit te voeren werkzaamheden

Rapporteren van afwijkingen van het week schedule aan belanghebbenden van desbetreffende werkzaamheden en corrigeren waar nodig

Communiceren met derden bij scopewijzigingen en/of wijzigingen in planning en schedule

Verzorgen en uitgeven van werkvergunningen, inclusief verzorgen voorbereiding grondmonsters

Uitvoeren van kwaliteitsrondes tijdens en na de uitvoering van de werkzaamheden

Een actieve rol spelen in veiligheidsbewustwording

Toezicht houden op een veilige uitvoering van het werk en direct corrigeren bij onveilige situaties en onveilige handelingen

Bewaken van de kosten en beoordelen van meer-/minderwerk en verzorgen van de administratie daaromtrent.

Opvolgen van Gebouwenbeheer volgens bouwbesluit en BP eisen, en bewaken of zij hieraan voldoen

Wat heb je nodig:

In ieder geval een mbo-diploma (niveau 4) en bij voorkeur HBO werk- en denkniveau;

Minimaal 5 jaar technische ervaring binnen discipline werkveld in de (petro) chemische industrie;

Kennis en ervaring t.a.v. zowel maintenance werkprocessen als projectmatig werken

Ervaring in het uitvoeren van “Root Cause Failure Analysis”;

Ervaring in een technische rol op het gebied van gebouwenbeheer, zowel bouwkundig als installatietechnisch is een pre;

Kennis van civiele/bouwkundige techniek, planning & scheduling

Kennis van Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;

Belangrijke competenties: leergierig, oplossingsgericht, communicatieve vaardigheden, leidinggeven en coachen, flexibel, Continuous improvement,



