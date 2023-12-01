Field Talent Acquisition Advisor - Chicago

This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



The Talent Acquisition Advisor reports to the P & C Division Field Lead handles meeting the staffing of the store team members (management and GSRs) through sourcing, screening, and interview applicants for open positions. Responsibilities also include researching and maintaining viable recruiting resources, developing relationships in the community, and understanding staffing needs of each location to ensure the best applicants are hired.



Work with hiring managers to optimally and efficiently fill open positions.

Establish recruiting requirements by studying organization plans and objectives and meeting with managers to discuss needs.

Build applicant sources by researching and contacting community services, colleges, employment agencies, internet sites, media, etc.

Research and apply various ways to find qualified applicants.

Resolve applicant qualifications by interviewing applicants, analyzing responses, and comparing qualifications to job requirements based upon a consistent set of qualifications.

Ensure OFCCP compliance by ensuring established guidelines and processes are followed.

Arrange management interviews by coordinating schedules.

Assist store operations leadership by making hiring recommendations as needed.

Complete Stay Interviews for new stores and stores of concern.

Attend weekly/monthly Division & Ops calls and complete weekly/ monthly reporting as the need arises.

Demonstrates the organizations Core Values in how they work and harmonize with others.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Preferred: Bachelors Degree or equivalent experience in Human Resources or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years of recruiting experience

~ Proficient in Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

~ CPC or PHR Certification preferred but not required.

Other Considerations

Local and overnight travel required (up to 50%)

Must have a valid driver’s license.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



