Production & Operations



IT&S Group



The bpx Eagle Ford Field Technical Analyst will provide information technology support to bpx staff in the Permian region and occasionally across the bpx enterprise. This role requires the ability to work with geographically distributed technology services staff, technology vendors and other Field Technical Analysts to provide Level 2 and Level 3 support, including PC migrations and break-fixes, mobile device support, printer support, AV troubleshooting, drilling rig IT support, network gear installations, hardware replacements, Office 365 support, and local area network (LAN) support. The bpx Permian Workplace Analyst should be able to provide excellent customer service and patiently work with customers who are facing challenges with their hardware or software and be able to use problem solving and critical thinking abilities to identify logical solutions to various hardware and software issues.This role will be based out of our George West, TX office area, and will service the entire Eagle Ford asset as per business needs. This role will require frequent travel within the Eagle Ford Basin.



Provide Level 2 and Level 3 support to bpx staff in-person or remotely

Provide desktop support (all levels) to a variety of end users using various troubleshooting skills

Provide general technology support to bpx staff, to include user account creation, email account setup, AV support, mobile device support and printer support

Troubleshoot issues related to network connectivity and assist in identifying issues with cabling, circuit or hardware outages, firewall policies and DNS

PC Network (NIC) setup and troubleshooting (DHCP, Static), Add routes to windows and linux machines (netstat)

Z-Scaler Client troubleshooting, Window Proxy-PAC file manipulation, validation, troubleshooting

WiFi troubleshooting - Roaming, Channel Preference, Power settings

Coordinate the troubleshooting of issues with the bpx Service Desk through Service Now (SNOW)

Set up desktop computers and laptops, install operating systems and software and connect hardware to networks

Provide recommendations to bpx staff on how to improve business processes, security, and hardware & software offerings

Degree or 3+ years equivalent experience in computer science or other STEM-related fields

Extensive knowledge of computer software, operating systems, hardware and networks

Experience with Microsoft Office 365 applications, software as a service (SaaS) protocols, and cyber security protocols

Windows Powershell and Linux CLI experience

Experience working with a technology service desk, preferably through Service Now

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent problem solving and critical thinking skills

Able to work with a team to solve problems or independently to identify solutions

Be experienced in successfully providing professional and courteous customer service

Possess or willing to obtain relevant certifications for desktop support

Self-starter with commercial mindset to improve overall business performance

Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every day

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000-$115,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.