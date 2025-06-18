Field Technical Specialist - Castrol Mining

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About Us

As part of BP, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, mining construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.

BP Lubricant Master Brands marketed in Australia include BP Lubricants, Castrol Lubricants, and Castrol Industrial High Performance sub brands Optigear, Molub-alloy and Tribol.

We invite interested candidates based in the Mackay region to apply for the role due to proximity to our client locations.

Purpose of the role

Due to continued growth in the Mining & Industrial sector, BP / Castrol are seeking a self-motivated, innovative; solutions orientated Lubricants Field Technical Specialist for the Mining sector of our business. This will be a person who can work in a team environment and take the lead on projects where required. We have a focus on growing the market share of our lubricants mining brand OptiVal on the East Coast of Australia, you will be critical to our organizations success in achieving this goal.

Reporting to the Regional Sales Manager Mining & Industrial on the East Coast, the Field Technical Specialist - HPL for Mining & Industrial is a field based technical position with travel expectation to our customer sites on a regular basis. The role is responsible for carrying out filed service inspections of our customers equipment, deliver lubricants continuous improvement projects, make lubricant recommendations based on application knowledge & work with reliability and maintenance teams to drive improved maintenance outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

Regular visitation of our customers mine sites within the Bowen Basin, CQ, and FNQ Region.

Inspection and reporting on lubricant performance in critical equipment such as Draglines, Hydraulic Excavators, Electric Rope Shovels and Ball Mills along with other mobile and fixed plant equipment within a mining environment

Providing continuous improvement value delivery projects aligned to customer maintenance strategies

Supporting the lubricant recommendation and management of change in product ranges within our customers sites

Carrying out audit inspection of lubricant storage and handling facilities and provide AS1940 level reporting (Training Provided)

Support the sales team in the sales process to drive additional sales and range extension in our customer sites

The technical support and delivery of contracted cost reductions through the identification and delivery of value improvement projects to key account and non-key account customers.

Provide lubricant technical advice supporting current and future technical direction for nominated mining customers.

Support of existing business via strategic products choices and recommendations, this includes the management of product quality complaints and resolution responsibility (in field performance).

Be the single-point-of-contact for Technical related requirements for a selected number of key account mine sites

Essential Skills and Experience

More than 3 years’ experience in any of the following fields - Field Service of mobile or fixed plant equipment in a mining environment, Lubricants technical support, Reliability engineering or Mechanical engineering in a Heavy-Duty sector

Lubricants and Technical Product knowledge of lubricants or heavy-duty mining equipment highly advantageous

Demonstrated attributes which are aligned with Castrol’s Values & Behaviours

Experience in dealing with multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

Experience working with large and complex customers

Ability to operate with the highest level of safety focus in an environment with significant safety risk

Track record and confidence in representing the company externally and dealing with senior management of large multi-national customers

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans related to lubricant usage in a mining environment

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility working autonomously on our customers mine sites in regional QLD

What’s in it for you?

Generous salary package including annual bonus program and share options

Career development and mentoring programs

Role comes with a company care and fuel card

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



