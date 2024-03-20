This role is not eligible for relocation

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, transport, mining & industrial sectors across the globe.



Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.



The Field Technical Specialist - HPL is a Mackay or Central Qld based position responsible for identifying and delivering value opportunities to our mining customers. This role will involve providing technical expertise to the customer and completing in field inspection of heavy-duty mining equipment to ensure product application and performance is achieved.



This role will involve regular travel, primarily across Mackay/Central QLD with a company car provided.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



About the role -

Conduct regular site visits in Bowen Basin to assess lubricant performance in critical mining equipment.

Support continuous improvement projects aligned with customer maintenance strategies.

Assist in managing changes in product ranges and lubricant recommendations.

Audit lubricant storage facilities and provide AS1940 level reporting (training provided)

Aid sales team in driving additional sales and growing product ranges.

Provide technical support for achieving cost reductions and value improvement projects.

Offer lubricant technical advice for current and future mining needs.

Manage strategic product recommendations and handle quality complaints.

Act as primary technical contact for selected key account mine sites.



About you -

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Field Service, Lubricants technical support, Reliability engineering, or Mechanical engineering within Heavy-Duty sectors, preferably in mining environments.

Solid understanding of lubricants or heavy-duty mining equipment is highly advantageous.

Ability to prioritize safety in high-risk environments.

Proven ability to represent the company externally and engage with senior management of multinational customers.

Proficiency in developing and implementing strategic business plans for lubricant usage in mining environments.

Capability to work autonomously on regional QLD mine sites with hands-on approach.

Background in mining, maintenance, and/or lubricants industries.

Strong written, verbal, and presentation abilities.



The Benefits -

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Work Needs Vehicle provided

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



